Pay Me Speedy wins on debut

Young Winton trainer Chelsea Faithful feels lucky she was able to secure a lease in the well-bred Pay Me Speedy.

Faithful shares in the ownership on the first start winner with her grandparents Norm and Bev Cox and her mother Louise Cox.

“I was very lucky to get her off the Horse Trader website. Her full-brother Pay Me Mach was a good horse that Hamish (Hunter) had but he broke down. Hopefully she’s got a wee bit of what he had,” she said.

Pay Me Mach started at the races seven times, winning twice and running three other placings.

Faithful has had the daughter of Mach Three and Pay Me Painter since the horse was an unbroken yearling.

“She’s been great to do anything with. She used to buck every now and then but that’s out of her system now.”

In today’s PGG Wrightson Mobile Pace the three year old drew one and trailed pacemaker Weren’t Watching before coming up the passing lane to beat her by a neck.

“I wasn’t overly happy with the run. She’s better than that but it was her first start and she got pretty nervous. I think she got quite hot as well. Nathan was a bit disappointed…… but she did what she had to do.”

Faithful’s phone has been ringing with offers, prior to today’s debut.

“Mum’s not too worried about selling. Grandma loves her. If she’s not sold I’d like to think she’ll be good enough to run in the Southland Oaks. We’ll look at the Ladyship next though.”

Faithful, who’s into her fourth season of training has five horses in work. She said Tartan Trilogy won nicely at the Winton Workouts on Friday in 3-03 and is likely to race at the second day at Wyndham.

“I’m loving the training. You put so much into (it). It’s disappointing if they don’t go that well but if they win you get a great thrill. I’ve got five boxes – one taken up by the pony, and I have one in the paddock.”