Peacock is back with a passion

Resilient Moama harness racing horseman Tony Peacock has never been one to accept defeat.

From his wild youthful days of competing in boxing tents at country agriculture shows, to breaking-in a non compos mentos yearling, the veteran is well known to not take a backward step.

But without doubt his biggest challenge in his colorful life was 21 months ago when a horrific training track accident at home nearly cost him his life.

Peacock was catapulted from the cart and landed vertically on his head. He broke his neck between the C2 and C3 vertebrae—the same spot that stops a person’s nerves and breathing when they are executed by hanging.

And now after months and months of hospital care, rehabilitation and support from family and friends, Peacock is back doing what he loves....race driving.

The familiar colors of black, gold horseshoes and armbands will be in action Tuesday night at Swan Hill with two stable runners in Majadore ( Art Major -Jadore Bromac ( McArdle ) and Bettor Enforce ( Bettors Delight -Their Excuse).

“I’m really looking forward to being out on the racetrack again. I had to complete a few drives at the trials, pass medical tests along with a stress test,” Peacock said.

“I feel as fit as a fiddle. I’ve actually just finished shoeing Bettor Enforce as I want everything to be spot-on for my return,” he laughed.

“She trialed okay against superstar pacer San Carlo at Shepparton recently and I reckon she has a bright future.”

Peacock said he had been back in the cart at home for the last six months.

He said during his recovery he hadn’t thought much about returning to race driving.

“I just ensured I did all the rehab and everything else with the aim of getting my health back to where it was,” Peacock said.

“I suppose it was always in the back of my mind to keep my drivers licence if possible. It was probably just in case I find another champion around the corner!”

Majadore, a Shepparton winner two starts ago, has drawn barrier 10 in the Ultimate Machete at Alabar Pace (race 4) while last-start Cobram winner Bettor Enforce has come up with the three alley in the Aldebaran Eagle at Aldebaran Park Pace (race 6).

After being transferred to the Peacock barn in June, Majadore impressed with a strong second placing at Kilmore and then got the job done at Shepparton. She ran 8th in a fast-run affair at Bendigo last start.

Black mare Bettor Enforce, a purchase from New Zealand in May, has two wins (Wagga and Cobram) and a close-up second at Maryborough to her name since crossing the Tasman Sea. Long-time friend and legendary reinsman Brian Gath has been taking care of driving engagements.

Despite Peacock hardly being seen in recent years as a driver (he had two drives for one placing in 2015/16 and one unplaced drive in 2016/17), pre-post betting markets have his two horses at Swan Hill among the top fancies.

“Yes it’s been awhile. But I’m pretty certain I’ll still know my way around,” he said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura