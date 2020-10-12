Peaky Sneaky pounces in Glen Garnsey

LEXINGTON, KY-- Harness racing driver Yannick Gingras launched 7-5 favorite Peaky Sneaky from the pocket and hustled to a 1:48 victory in the second of two divisions for $225,000 Glen Garnsey Memorial--sponsored by the Sweet Lou Syndicate & Diamond Creek Farms--on Sunday (Oct. 11) at The Red Mile.

Peaky Sneaky pushed for the lead but settled for the pocket as New Year strode to the top by a :27.1 first quarter. She continued on the lead unchallenged to a :54.3 and rolled unpressed into the final turn until Peaky Sneaky began to emerge from the pocket by three-quarters in 1:22.1. Within a matter of strides Peaky Sneaky surged to the front and widened her lead sprinting to the finish while Perfect Storm scooted through the inside to take second. Rocknificent rallied for third while New Year settled for fourth.

Owned by Howard Taylor, Judith Taylor and Order By Stable, Peaky Sneaky won her fifth race from 12 starts this season and her seventh from 21 overall, earning $313,749. White Birch Farm bred the Bettor's Delight filly while Nancy Takter trains the $4.80 winner.

Lyons Sentinel skirted around rough-gaited pacesetter Reflect With Me to score as the 6-5 favorite in the first division of the Glen Garnsey Memorial.

Reflect With Me motored for the lead while Lyons Sentinel secured the pocket. Marloe Hanover raced third to a :28.2 opening quarter, where JK First Lady tipped first over from last. She flushed cover from Baby Your The Best moving to a :56.3 half, but Reflect With Me remained uncontested to the far turn.

Nearing three-quarters Reflect With Me began to stumble in stride, quickly recorrecting but also forcing Lyons Sentinel to zip out of the pocket. JK First Lady came rolling three wide by three-quarters in 1:23.4 but Lyons Sentinel got the jump. Through the stretch the Jim King Jr. trainee held firm on the lead in progress to a 1:49.2 win with JK First Lady settling for second. Hen Party closed for third while Marloe Hanover finished fourth.