Pelosi's actions to speak louder than words

Queensland school administrator and hobby harness racing trainer Anna Woodmansey says her champion filly Pelosi is ready for action.

"I couldn't be happier with her. She isn't leaving a crumb in her feed bin and she is full of beans that's for certain," Woodmansey said.

Pelosi ( American Ideal - For Dear Life ( Life Sign , as a daughter of American Ideal , is well-named after American congresswoman and speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Patricia Pelosi. The filly is a winner of five of her seven career starts, but faces one of her toughest tests to date in the $125,000 G1 Rock N Roll Heaven Alabar NSW Breeders Challenge 2yo Fillies Final at Menangle tomorrow.

"I've been based at Condell Park at Bankstown for a little over a fortnight now. It's at least a 12-hour trip from home down to Menangle so I wanted to give that a miss if I could so the horse has the best chance to perform at her peak," Woodmansey said.

"Travelling interstate with any horse, let alone a young one, is such a huge thing. I was able to get time off from Beenleigh High School where I've worked for over 30 years so it all turned out well.

"I'm so excited to be competing at the meeting and have much respect for the other runners in our final."

Woodmansey said she wasn't disappointed in the slightest when Pelosi had her colors lowered in the first semi-final to the fast finishing Vincenzina, trained and driven by Ross Adams.

"Our little 'Dolly', as she's known around the stables, tried her heart out. She did pull up a bit big, but now she's had over two weeks of consistent, normal work, so we are all ready," she said.



Pelosi Ashlea Brennan Photography

The well-liked horsewoman is based at Chambers Flat, a residential/rural community 30 kms south of central Brisbane and can't remember when she hasn't been "mucking around with horses".

"I just love them. I've worked with quite a few trainers over the years and learnt a lot. I've been lucky to take something from each of them," Woodmansey said.

Woodmansey has enjoyed her share of success in the sport, with a number of handy performers over the years.

"Probably my favorite was Thomas Crown, a horse I bred by Perfect Art . He was a really cool horse, but he did have an attitude and was hard to get going. He ended up with 17 wins and 37 places for over $70,000 in stakes, though, back about 14 or 15 years ago," she said.

"You enjoy the highs in the sport while they last, and I remember being on a roll at one stage when the seven horses I had in training, were all last start winners.

"I enjoyed racing at Albion Park, as well as Tweed Heads and Parklands on the Gold Coast, which are now both closed. Parklands, which opened in 1988, was my favorite.

"I actually held a driver's licence back in the 1990s and won about 15 races. I enjoyed it, but I think it's something you have to be doing regularly if you want to be up there with the best."

Woodmansey, who prepares Pelosi for well-known owner-breeder Wayne Honan, said the horse was a natural, being very smart and sensible as well.

"If she has one little hiccup it's that she can get a bit toey, so I try not to get her upset too much - the calmer the better. And our driver John Cremin is very good in this regard. He's so relaxed and unflappable," she said.

"I'm just so thrilled and proud to have such a lovely horse. She is an Equine Flair Ambassador which is quite something for a standardbred."

Pelosi provided both Cremin and Woodmansey with their first Group One successes when she took out the $350,000 2019 Australian Pacing Gold Final in Brisbane in early May.

And while Woodmansey will be in the limelight at Menangle tomorrow, her late mother Eugenie won't be far from her thoughts.

"Mum was my biggest fan but sadly she passed away early last year," Woodmansey said.

"So I haven't been lucky enough to share this with her, but she would definitely be very proud of Pelosi's performances."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura