Pelosi takes title back to Queensland

Scarcely has there been a more popular win than Pelosi's victory in this afternoon's $125,000 NSW Breeders Challenge Final for harness racing two-year-old fillies.

Ace Queensland reinsman John Cremin admitted he had resorted to 'Plan B' when polemarker Michelle Lee Mac missed the start.



Cremin quickly took the initiative and took Pelosi to the front and thereafter the gun filly defied all efforts to run her down as she scored a four-metre win over Eye Can Run (Rob Morris) with A Rainbow Delight (Todd McCarthy) just behind them in third place in a slick 1:52.6 mile.



Trained by Anna Woodmansey and owned and bred by former reinsman Wayne Honan, Pelosi has been something special throughout her short career with six wins and one placing from just eight starts.



An ecstatic Woodmansey said the filly had been pleasure to train and work with and had always shown some extra talent.



Honan agreed: "She's well-bred and in good company as far as that's concerned but we have struggled to get the best out of this breed.



"We had four previous foals along similar lines but had problems with them. This American Ideal filly has certainly been the best of them so far," he said.

"John Cremin was happy to accept the drive and I thank him for he now knows the horse as well as anyone."

Pelosi



Earlier Australia's most powerful stable, the Emma Stewart/Clayton Tonkin barn secured the first Group 1 of the day when Luke McCarthy and champion trainer Emma Stewart combined to win the two-year-old colts' heats of the Breeders Challenge with Be Happy Mach.



Part-owner of the colt, Andrew 'Hoss' Bensley, of Racing Radio fame was there on a rare day off to accept the trophy.



"Luke regularly drives in Group 1 races but to walk away with success is unbelievable," said Bensley.



"He told us pre-race what he was going to do and fortunately it ended up that way as he ended up with a victory.



"It is great to bring horses like Be Happy Mach, bring them up, race in country areas of NSW then come here for the big races.



"We hope to be back here later in the day to congratulate him again for yet another good drive."



Sean Vella