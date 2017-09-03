Pembroke Perfect remains a perfect 8

Scarborough, Maine - September 2, 2017 ... State-breds were back in action at Scarborough Downs on Saturday (9/2) as the three-year-old filly pacing division of the Maine Sire Stakes program anchored a well-received twilight card at the harness racing seaside oval. Divided into twin five-horse splits, the victors spun decidedly disparate diatribes as the dust settled; one filly winning for the very first time this season while the other extended her sophomore undefeated streak to eight consecutive scores.

The headliner of the year in state of Maine circles remains Pembroke Perfect, a prolific powerhouse who has bravely pieced together a remarkable eight for eight win record, while rampaging through her three-year-old season. More astounding than her current unblemished seasonal record perhaps, is the realization that the daughter of Western Maverick - Perfect Launch has not tasted defeat since July 2, 2016; boasting a win streak that now consists of 14 consecutive victory laps.

Regular pilot, Heath Campbell, sat chilly off the gate, idling in the outer flow as the field straightened up the backstretch, before powerfully pouncing to the lead as the quarter pole came into view. From that point on the deal was sealed, with the perfect lass coasting, unchallenged, to a brand new lifetime speed record of 1:57 flat, while claiming the lion's share of the $9391 purse offering.

Pembroke Perfect is trained by Valerie Grondin for owners William Varney and Lynn-Marie Plouffe.

Persephonie (D. Campbell) sat second throughout the mile and finished in that position while Arabella (N. Graffam) utilized a similar strategy to grab the show dough.

Spoxys Girl presented the fans with a slight upset proposition in the other $9393 sire stakes split, as the daughter of Neutralize -Royal Ribbons grabbed the early lead at 3-1 odds, put the entire field in line before reaching the quarter pole, and then withstood a solid stretch challenge from the 1-5 favored Meadows Rosebud;. She stopped the clock timed in 1:59.1 en route to notching the first win of her 2017 season.

Pilot Nick Graffam confidently secured the first of his three driving wins on Saturday while sulky sitting for his dad, trainer Mike Graffam, and the ownership group of the Ben Bill & Will Stable of Carmel, Maine.

Meadows Rosebud (E. Davis, Jr) settled for the runner-up's share while Poocham Princess (H. Campbell) stayed flat for the first time in three appearances while posting a strong rally for third.

Maine Sire Stakes action returns to Scarborough Downs on Saturday (9/9) as the three-year-old trotting classes will take center stage.

Scarborough Downs is pleased to present twilight harness racing cards on Thursday and Saturday at 4:30 PM (EDT) with the Sunday matinee heading to post at 1:30 PM.

By Michael Sweeney for Scarborough Downs