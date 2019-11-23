Pembrook Playboy rising star

Pembrook Playboy was in the zone today at Ascot Park and proved he was our best three year old at this stage of the Southland season.

“Those small fields are always (tactical) and there were a few horses in the race that had chances.

“I had two choices. To go round and sit parked or too press on. If I pressed on that would leave See Ya Write parked again. That’s what I did and it couldn’t have worked out better. I’m thrilled that I was able to use him twice. He showed a lot of speed with a lap to go and he still had a kick at the finish,” said trainer driver Nathan Williamson.

Williamson decided to target today’s $15,000.00 Southland Express Nugget Final rather than going north.

“We sacrificed not going to the South of the Waitaki race at Addington to stay at home for this race.”

One of the races Williamson has on his radar for Pembrook Playboy is the $14,000 Cardrona Distillery/MLT Three Year Old Stakes at Gore at Christmas time.

“After that I’m not too sure as he’s getting pretty highly rated. We might just take him to Canterbury later on.”

Pembrook Playboy is by Bettor’s Delight out of the three win Christian Cullen mare Dudinka’s Star and is owned by Chris Alcock. He was bought at the Sale of the Stars for $28,000.



Winning owner Chris Alcock with daughter Justine --Bruce Stewart photo

Ownership of good horses is not new to Alcock. His first horse was Majestic Chance gelding Black Stump which won four races.

He also won the 1978 Kurow Cup but was ultimately disqualified.

“We protested but there was no video footage because the fellow didn’t turn up that day,” Alcock said.

He also had a share in another son of Majestic Chance, Crow Bar which won nine races.

“He won on three of the days when the Cup Meeting was run over four days. On the other day he walked home (was pulled up).”

Alcock also had shares in Dynamite a full-brother to Crow Bar which won once.

He part-owns Canterbury trotter Izmok as well as recent Wyndham winner King Of Heroes and is in the Tri-Code Syndicate which races Please Shuddup.