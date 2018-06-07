Day At The Track

Arsenic charge - Anthony Adams

07:12 PM 07 Jun 2018 NZST
Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) Stewards have issued a charge against licensed trainer-driver Anthony Adams under Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 190(1) which states:

A horse shall be presented for a race free of prohibited substances.

It is alleged that Mr Adams presented ‘Lifeplusten’ to race at Mildura on 28 December 2017 when not free of arsenic, a prohibited substance when evidenced at a concentration above the allowable threshold.

HRV Stewards also issued a further charge under AHRR 119C in relation to the stabling location of ‘Lifeplusten’ and ‘Mister Magic Man’ during the relevant time.

The charges will be heard by the HRV Racing Appeals and Disciplinary (RAD) Board on a date to be fixed.

 

Harness Racing Victoria

