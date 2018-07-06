Pending RAD Board Hearing - Gary Quinlan

Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) Stewards have issued a charge against licensed trainer Gary Quinlan under Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 190(1) which states:

A horse shall be presented for a race free of prohibited substances.

It is alleged that Mr Quinlan presented ‘Most Happy Cullen’ to race at Cranbourne on 19 April 2018 when not free of arsenic, a prohibited substance when evidenced at a concentration above the allowable threshold.

The charge will be heard by the HRV Racing Appeals and Disciplinary (RAD) Board on a date to be fixed.