Pending RAD Board Hearing - Gary Quinlan

03:06 PM 06 Jul 2018 NZST
Most Happy Cullen
Most Happy Cullen

Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) Stewards have issued a charge against licensed trainer Gary Quinlan under Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 190(1) which states:

A horse shall be presented for a race free of prohibited substances.

It is alleged that Mr Quinlan presented ‘Most Happy Cullen’ to race at Cranbourne on 19 April 2018 when not free of arsenic, a prohibited substance when evidenced at a concentration above the allowable threshold.

The charge will be heard by the HRV Racing Appeals and Disciplinary (RAD) Board on a date to be fixed.

 

Harness Racing Victoria

