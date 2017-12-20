Pending RAD Board Hearing - Josh Aiken

Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) Stewards have issued a charge against licensed trainer/driver Josh Aiken under Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 190(1) which states:

A horse shall be presented for a race free of prohibited substances

The AHRR defines "Race" as a race or official trial or official time trial or event in which harness racing horses race or participate.

It is alleged that Mr Aiken presented ‘The Defiant’ to race at the Shepparton trial meeting on 29 August 2017 when not free of the prohibited substances Levamisole and Aminorex.

The charge will be heard by the HRV Racing Appeals and Disciplinary (RAD) Board on a date to be fixed.

Harness Racing Victoria

Aminorex, a metabolite of the cocaine adulterant levamisole, exerts amphetamine like actions at monoamine transporters