Peniston’s Reel deal

Inwood Stables’ Reel Patrol turned heads with a stunning display during the harness racing season opener at Vesey Street, Bermuda.

The four-year-old Bermudian-bred mare, the youngest horse in its time bar, won the opening heat in the Free for All with new driver Kirista Rabain in the bike.

Reel Patrol’s time of 1:05/1 in the Free for All was also the fastest recorded on the resurfaced and modified racetrack on the day.

“It’s a very great start for her and I think being a mare it’s harder to run against these stallions, most of which are much older than her,” Ashley Peniston, who owns Reel Patrol with husband Jason, said.

“She’s the youngest pony in Free for All at the moment and it seems like she is up for the challenge and we’re excited to see how that shapes up for us.

“It’s only the first race day so we don’t want to get too excited. Everyone is still getting fit after having some time off over the summer, but we’re very excited to get into the season with her and see how things make out.”

Peniston’s mare endured a baptism of fire after moving up to the Free for All, reserved for horses 1:04/4 and faster.

“She ended up in Free for All in the middle of last season and she was not quite as good as the horses she was racing when she got up there because she was only a three year old,” Peniston said.

“But this summer she got to grow up a bit and figure out where she’s got to put her feet and she has definitely shocked Jason and I up until this point. She is just starting out learning where she’s got to go.”

Simsfield Stables’s gelding Simsfield Hardtimes posted the second-fastest time in the Free for All of 1:05/3 with Ryan Burrows at the helm. Tanglewood Stables’s gelding Itsallaboutme had the third fastest of 1:05/4 and was driven by Christian Truran who racked up three wins on two different horses and time bars — the most wins by any driver on the day.

Christian’s brother Casey Truran, Damian Tucker and Dylan DeSilva were the remaining drivers posting multiple wins.

Harness racing continues tonight at the Bermuda Equestrian Centre, starting from 7pm.

By Colin Thompson