Pennsylvania sire stakes finals in the bank

Some of harness racing best 3-year-old pacers and trotters on the globe competed in the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes Finals on Sunday afternoon at Harrah's Philadelphia , each going for a purse of $252,000.

In the male trotting final, John Butenschoen trainee Dover Dan (Tim Tetrick) erupted off cover in the final eighth of a mile to win under confident Tim Tetrick handling in 1:53.3. The son of Andover Hall sat patient as stable mate Giveitgasandgo (Corey Callahan) and Muscles Jared (Chris Lems) exchanged leads. Wagering favorite Sortie (Dave Miller) was put into play past the half, and pressed the leader beyond three-quarters. She broke in the stretch. After fractions of :27.2, :56, and 1:24.2, Winner Dover Dan reeled in the speed to go on to a decisive 3 length win. "I had never driven him before, but I've raced a lot against him and followed him," said Tetrick. "We got him in good position and he was rolling on the far turn - I don't think it mattered much when the last horse (Sortie, the last of three breakers which included the two favorites) broke. He was trotting good and strong, and the time (1:53.3) is a good one." "We repeated (having won the 2TC last year with Giveitgasandgo), but you can't say this wasn't the right one or that it was an upset, " Trainer John Butenschoen explained. "This colt had had a lot of bad luck, with post positions and trips and the like; it went his way today." Dover Dan is owned by Bill Wiswell, Jean Goehlen, and Eugene Schick.

Dover Dan

The female trotting division was also won by driver Tim Tetrick, this time behind Jimmy Takter trainee That's All Moni. The daughter of Cantab Hall -Mom's Millionaire worked out a perfect second-over trip behind race-favorite Fine Tuned Lady (Corey Callahan) to score in 1:53.3, just one-fifth of a second off the track record. Cool Cates finished second, while Fine Tuned Lady was third. "She was good early, then she was sick and had a subpar race", Trainer Jimmy Takter explained. "On Hambletonian Oaks elimination week, she had a temperature of 104 (she was scratched), and it took almost a week to get her back to normal. After the sickness, she needed the race last time, and today she showed that she was a good filly." That's All Moni is owned by Brittany Farms,Marvin Katz, and Al Libfeld.

That's All Moni

It was upset time in the female pacing finals, as Caviart Ally (Andy McCarthy) was unrelenting on the front end en-route to a 3 length victory in 1:50.2, just one-fifth of a second off of a track record. The big favorite Agent Q (Dave Miller) settled into a hole early, but came up empty as she edged to the outside with 5/8ths to go. "She's been good for the last few months now," said Driver Andy McCarthy. "She's been a little bit under the radar. But she was very strong today. It was first-time Lasix for her, as well. The challengers came, but she still stayed strong." It was McCarthy's first PASS win. Caviart Ally is by Bettor's Delight .

Caviart Ally

Another upset ensued in the male pacing finals as Boogie Shuffle (Scott Zeron) used the pocket-trip to win in a track record (3-year-old geldings) 1:48.2 performance. The time also equaled the fastest mile ever in PASS competition set by Wakizashi Hanover in 2015. The gelded son of Well Said -Ciela Hanover drafted behind the deliberate speed of Filibuster Hanover (Matt Kakaley) before taking aim at the 1/8th poll, finishing 1/2 of a length better. "He was a good 2YO, and he came back well early at three, but then he started to go bad miles - in the Hempt Final, I was getting a good trip, and then all of a sudden he was close to the judges list (for time)", explained Driver Scott Zeron. "When he had a few more races, (trainer) Mark (Harder) didn't know what to do. He got his vet to do a deep stomach scan, and they found he had deep ulcers in his stomach. Normally with ulcers a horse is sluggish and doesn't eat, but this horse was acting fine. He just didn't have any lick at the end of his miles with his problem. After they treated him, he's come back strong - and it's a good time, with the Jug coming up." Earlier in the day, probable race-favorite Fear The Dragon scratched sick, opening the door for chief rival Huntsville to take the lions share. After tucking, Huntsville attempted to grind first-over, but labored the final quarter of a mile to finish a well-beaten third. Boogie Shuffle is owned by Fox Hollow Farms.

Boogie Shuffle

There were also four consolation races, each going for a purse of $50,000.