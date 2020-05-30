Penny A Packet ends almost three year drought

Penny A Packet was in fine fettle in taking out the M & M Office National Tamworth Pace on Thursday afternoon at the Tamworth harness racing meeting.
And for hobby trainer Russell Murray he was both happy and relieved to see the seven-year-old mare back to her best form in having a half neck win over Cronin (Maddison Simon) and Just Tommy (Sam Ison), who was 1.4 metres away third.
"It is over two years since she had a win, that's a long time" Murray, who trains for his wife Rachael, stated with a confident grin.
"She strained a tendon so she had twelve months off," he added.
Penny A Packet picked up her last win back in June 2017 at the Tamworth Paceway and with only the one horse in his stables Murray has nursed his pride and joy back to the winner's circle.
"It is something to get me out of bed of a morning - I will be 74 in November and I started in harness racing back in 1964," he reflected.
"Sometimes it is a long time between wins but you just have to keep battling on."
Since her third placing at Tamworth back on May 17, Penny A Packet has been displaying some good track work on her home track at the Tamworth Paceway.
"She had every chance last start - they were just too good on the day but she has improved out of sight, she showed me that in her track work through the week," added Murray.
"I wasn't that confident today because of the draw but everything turned out really good so I am really pleased."
"She is starting to get back into gear but twelve months off is a long time. She is very consistent and she will keep that up if she can just have a little bit of luck in her races."
From the seven barrier Penny A Packet was placed back on the inside running line while Commanche (Scotty-Jon Welsh) and Just Tommy (Sam Ison) headed the field into the final lap of the 1980 metre race.
"I thought she would be stuck on the fence but Blake (reinsman Blake Hughes) managed to get her out at the 400 and she sprinted really well," Murray said.
All smiles: A very happy trainer Russell Murray with reinsman Blake Hughes. Photo: Julie Maughan
The inform reinsman was happy with the mares' racing performance.
"She was pretty good and had a good run through and finished the race off well," said Hughes, who had to switch Penny A Packet five wide around the final turn for a sprint home to grab the race on the line.
"I was three back on the pegs and got out on the turn. She is a pretty good horse to drive and she is going good."
"She let down pretty good so I felt confident on the line - she did it easy."
After commencing his winning streak at the meeting with Penny A Packet, Hughes went on to produce three winners for the meeting with I'm So Better for the Tony Missen stables taking out the Multiquip Transport Pace and Max Power the Furney's Stock Feeds Tamworth Pace for trainer Clayton Harmey.
Julie Maughan