Day At The Track

Penpaperpaige 3-Year-Old Pacing Filly of the Year

11:22 AM 14 Jan 2021 NZDT
Penpaperpaige, Harness racing
Conrad photo

Grove City, Ohio – Penpaperpaige had a September to remember, winning the Ohio Sires Stakes Final and the Ohio Breeders Championship on her way to being named the 2020 Ohio 3-Year-Old Pacing Filly of the Year.

Penpaperpaige, the daughter of Pet Rock out of Park Lane Paige won four of her 12 starts, hitting the board nine times winning $250,080 for trainer Jeff Smith and owner Shirley Le Vin. 

As a two-year-old, Penpaperpaige won the Buckeye Stallion Series final.  In her three-year-old season, she jumped ranks to the Ohio Sire Stakes and was a champion again.  She won the $300,000 OSS Final at Eldorado Scioto Downs and then won the OBC at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

Smith credits his son Tyler for much of the horse’s success.  “Tyler has done an excellent job driving her.  He deserves all the credit.  If it weren’t for him getting her around the track, she wouldn’t be where she is,” said Smith. 

Penpaperpaige will be honored during the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association’s virtual award show on January 16, 2021.  The awards show is scheduled to air on the OHHA YouTube channel at 7:00 PM.

