Pepsi North America Cup draws 25

Campbellville, ON --- Mohawk Racetrack has announced that 25 sophomore pacing colts and geldings have been entered in this year’s $1 million Pepsi North America Cup.

The entry box for the Pepsi North America Cup closed this morning at 10:30 a.m.

The 25 pacers will be drawn into three eliminations, to be contested this Saturday (June 10). The top three finishers plus a fourth-place finisher drawn by lot will advance to the $1 million final on Saturday (June 17).

The entry total of 25 is the largest number of entries received for the Pepsi North America Cup since 2010 when 30 were entered.

Below are the fields:

Elimination 1 (Race 3)

(Post – Horse – Sire - Listed Driver)

1 – Lawrencetown Beach – Somebeachsomewhere - Paul MacDonell

2 – Ideal Wheel – American Ideal - Louis-Philippe Roy

3 – Western Hill – Western Ideal - Doug McNair

4 – Downbytheseaside – Somebeachsomewhere - David Miller

5 – Some Attitude – Somebeachsomewhere - David Miller

6 – Eddard Hanover – Dragon Again - Matt Kakaley

7 – Sports Column – Sportswriter - Chris Christoforou

8 – Stealth Bomber – Rocknroll Hanover - Brett Miller

Elimination 2 (Race 8)

(Post – Horse – Sire - Listed Driver)

1 – Arsenal Seelster – Artistic Fella - Jonathan Drury

2 – Huntsville – Somebeachsomewhere - Tim Tetrick

3 – Beckhams Z Tam – Always A Virgin - Richard Macomber

4 – Classic Pro – Shadow Play - Trevor Henry

5 – Ozone Blue Chip – Bettor's Delight - Tim Tetrick

6 – Normandy Beach – Somebeachsomewhere - Yannick Gingras

7 – Beyond Delight – Bettor's Delight - Sylvain Filion

8 – Miso Fast – Roll With Joe - Matt Kakaley

9 – Richard Hill – Mach Three - Doug McNair