Pepsi North America Cup draws 25

07:49 AM 07 Jun 2017 NZST
2017 Pepsi North America Cup

Campbellville, ON --- Mohawk Racetrack has announced that 25 sophomore pacing colts and geldings have been entered in this year’s $1 million Pepsi North America Cup.

The entry box for the Pepsi North America Cup closed this morning at 10:30 a.m. 

The 25 pacers will be drawn into three eliminations, to be contested this Saturday (June 10). The top three finishers plus a fourth-place finisher drawn by lot will advance to the $1 million final on Saturday (June 17).

The entry total of 25 is the largest number of entries received for the Pepsi North America Cup since 2010 when 30 were entered.

Below are the fields:

Elimination 1 (Race 3)
(Post – Horse – Sire - Listed Driver)
1 – Lawrencetown BeachSomebeachsomewhere - Paul MacDonell
2 – Ideal WheelAmerican Ideal - Louis-Philippe Roy
3 – Western HillWestern Ideal - Doug McNair
4 – DownbytheseasideSomebeachsomewhere - David Miller
5 – Some AttitudeSomebeachsomewhere - David Miller
6 – Eddard Hanover Dragon Again - Matt Kakaley
7 – Sports ColumnSportswriter - Chris Christoforou
8 – Stealth BomberRocknroll Hanover - Brett Miller

Elimination 2 (Race 8)
(Post – Horse – Sire - Listed Driver)
1 – Arsenal SeelsterArtistic Fella - Jonathan Drury
2 – HuntsvilleSomebeachsomewhere - Tim Tetrick
3 – Beckhams Z TamAlways A Virgin - Richard Macomber
4 – Classic ProShadow Play - Trevor Henry
5 – Ozone Blue ChipBettor's Delight - Tim Tetrick
6 – Normandy BeachSomebeachsomewhere - Yannick Gingras
7 – Beyond Delight Bettor's Delight - Sylvain Filion
8 – Miso Fast Roll With Joe - Matt Kakaley
9 – Richard HillMach Three - Doug McNair

Elimination 3 (Race 9)
(Post – Horse – Sire - Listed Driver)
1 – Mac's JackpotSomebeachsomewhere - David Miller
2 – Hurricane BeachSomebeachsomewhere - Louis-Philippe Roy
3 – Filibuster Hanover Somebeachsomewhere - Yannick Gingras
4 – Mc MachMach Three - Paul MacDonell
5 – Darling's DragonDragon Again - Donald Dupont
6 – Ocean ColonySomebeachsomewhere - Yannick Gingras
7 – Fear The DragonDragon Again - David Miller
8 – StreakavanaBig Jim - Sylvain Filion

 

