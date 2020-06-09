Pepsi North America Cup eligibles dazzle

MILTON, June 8, 2020 – The road to the Pepsi North America Cup might be a little longer this season, but that didn’t mean local harness racing hopefuls weren’t ready to rock on Monday night at Mohawk Park.

Pepsi North America Cup eligible Indictable Hanover and Beaumond Hanover put on a show for those watching Monday, each putting an exclamation point on their three-year-old debut.

Beaumond Hanover took top billing by posting a devastating 1:49.4 victory in a Non-Winner of Two or $30,000 lifetime event for driver Jody Jamieson and trainer Jack Darling. The lightly-raced son of Sportswriter made a second-quarter move to the lead and proceeded to post fractions of :55.3 and 1:22.3 before kicking away from rivals effortlessly in :27.1 to win by five-lengths in sub-1:50 fashion.

Owned by Jack Darling Stables, Beaumond Hanover debuted last fall at Mohawk Park, winning four of five starts, including a sweep of the Ontario Sired Harvest Series.

A $45,000 Harrisburg purchase in 2018, Beaumond Hanover had a single qualifier (1:54.1 on May 28) prior to his season debut. He instantly becomes a major player in the Ontario Sires Stakes Gold level and one to watch for Grand Circuit play.

The betting public was all over Beaumond Hanover, who paid $2.70 to win.

Monday’s card started with a bang thanks to Bettors Delight colt Indictable Hanover, who stormed home impressively in :25.3 to win his career-debut.

Bob McClure sat behind Indictable Hanover for trainer Casie Coleman, mapping out a second-over trip before unleashing the Ontario Sires Stakes eligible in the lane to win comfortably by two-lengths in 1:51.3.

A $52,000 purchase at Harrisburg in 2018, Indictable Hanover qualified in mid-May at Sunshine Meadows in Florida prior to shipping north. He is owned by West Wins Stable, John Fielding and Mac Nichol.

Indictable Hanover was also the talk of the tote-board, returning $3.20 to win.



Indictable Hanover --New Image Media photo

McClure and Coleman teamed up later in the evening for another victory with a debuting three-year-old. Reagan Blue Chip tracked down a drifting Lucid Dreams with a :25.4 final-quarter to win by a length in 1:53.2.

A gelded son of American Ideal , Reagan Blue Chip had qualified four-times since March in Florida prior to his debut. He was a $90,000 Harrisburg buy in 2018 and is owned by Fielding and Blue Chip Bloodstock Inc.

The Pepsi North America Cup will be contested this year on Saturday, August 29.

Live racing (without spectators) continues Tuesday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7 p.m.