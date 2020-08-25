Pepsi North America Cup post draw

MILTON, August 24, 2020 - The post-position draw for the 37th Pepsi North America Cup has taken place this evening (August 24) at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Jason Portuondo hosted the festivities, which include remarks from Jim Lawson, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment, and a highlight package of this year's starters.

Hall of Fame driver Steve Condren was this year's drawmaster, joining Scott McKelvie, Race Secretary for Mohawk Park, to conduct the draw. Condren won the North America Cup in 1989 with Goalie Jeff.

Elimination winners Captain Kirk and Tall Dark Stranger have already selected their posts for the $1-million final. Tall Dark Stranger won the draw to select first, choosing post-four, while Captain Kirk took post-three.

Mark Melvie