Day At The Track

Pepsi North America Cup post draw

10:32 AM 25 Aug 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Capture1.JPG
MILTON, August 24, 2020 - The post-position draw for the 37th Pepsi North America Cup has taken place this evening (August 24) at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Jason Portuondo hosted the festivities, which include remarks from Jim Lawson, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment, and a highlight package of this year's starters.

Hall of Fame driver Steve Condren was this year's drawmaster, joining Scott McKelvie, Race Secretary for Mohawk Park, to conduct the draw. Condren won the North America Cup in 1989 with Goalie Jeff.

Elimination winners Captain Kirk and Tall Dark Stranger have already selected their posts for the $1-million final. Tall Dark Stranger won the draw to select first, choosing post-four, while Captain Kirk took post-three.

Mark Melvie

 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Hanover yearlings for Selected Jug Sale
25-Aug-2020 07:08 AM NZST
Remembering Thisbigdogwilfight
25-Aug-2020 05:08 AM NZST
Tahnee Camilleri trainee fulfilling potential
25-Aug-2020 02:08 AM NZST
Live stream racing from Allen County Fairgrounds
25-Aug-2020 01:08 AM NZST
Teachmehowtotory takes feature
24-Aug-2020 17:08 PM NZST
Top horses give Night Of Champions preview
24-Aug-2020 14:08 PM NZST
Captain Corey remains undefeated
24-Aug-2020 12:08 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News