Auckland Reactor sires first Group 1 winner

Two-year-old pacer Gold Reactor proved too classy winning the Gr.1 $100,000 Garrards Redcliffe Yearling Sales Series Final at Redcliffe tonight (Friday).

The gelded son of former champion pacer Auckland Reactor was expertly driven by Chris Petroff and held off stablemate Sammari and Ruhtrebo in the 1780m juvenile feature in a time of 2:00.5.

Race favourite Ark Teamo finished 4th after working hard throughout.

“This is a massive thrill, it’s great to drive in these big races and it’s great to have the support and confidence from all involved to drive this horse. We were suited by a fast early speed and then we landed perfect cover three-wide and he felt great when he took off passing the quarter and held them well in the straight.” Petroff said.

Carrying Group One status for the first time in the events history, Gold Reactor provided training partnership of Kylie Rasmussen and Darren Weeks with their fifth victory since first being staged back in 2009.

Rasmussen/Weeks have prepared Cha Ching Chaching, Couldntresist, Mathilda Diventa, Heart Of Change and now Gold Reactor.

The Caboolture based couple have now won the past two editions.

It was the first time that Petroff has won the feature.

Petroff has now won 6 Gr.1 races during his career.

And the victory also provided winning sire Auckland Reactor with his first major success, Gold Reactor is part of first crop to race.

Bred and raced by Murray Cole and Beau Watson (of Forever Gold fame), Gold Reactor is closely related to Forever Gold (42 wins - $700k) being the first foal to race from the Ball And Chain mare Channelling Gold.

Gold Reactor was purchased for $5000 at last year’s yearling sale.

Not only did Cole and Watson land the winner, they also bred the runner-up Sammari who ranks as a half-sister to Forever Gold.

The Comfort Inn & Suites Northgate Redcliffe Derby was taken out by Paternity Suit who led throughout in the 2040m feature.

Trained and driven by leading horseman Grant Dixon, the Rock N Roll Heaven rated 1:58.6.

It was his maiden success in the Sunshine State but his 6th overall.

Race favourite Clintal Do finished 6th.

Feature racing returns to the bayside club next week with the running of the Gr.3 $30,000 Redcliffe Gold Cup and the $20,000 Redcliffe Oaks for the three-year-old fillies.