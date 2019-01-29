Day At The Track

Perfect Major scratching - Ongoing investigation

05:50 PM 29 Jan 2019 NZDT
Harness Racing Victoria

The Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) Stewards commenced an investigation on 26 January 2019 into the scratching of Perfect Major from Race 7 the Victoria Derby to be run at Tabcorp Park Melton on this date and the wagering activity on emergency runner Demon Delight.

On 26 January 2019 a veterinary certificate was provided to HRV by the stable veterinarian advising that Perfect Major was not fit to start.

Emma Stewart, trainer of Perfect Major, and stable employees were interviewed regarding the scratching of Perfect Major.

As part of the investigation Perfect Major underwent an examination by a HRV Veterinarian and swab samples were taken.

The investigation remains ongoing with wagering activity, veterinary records and other relevant information to be reviewed.

 

Harness Racing Victoria

