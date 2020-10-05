Perfect Party Girl Hill powers in Bluegrass

Party Girl Hill scooted clear in the final quarter and opened her lead to the finish of a 1:48 mile

LEXINGTON, KY--Party Girl Hill's undefeated campaign continued on Saturday (Oct. 4) at The Red Mile when the Captaintreacherous filly won the second of three divisions for the $236,600 American Ideal Bluegrass Three-Year-Old Filly Pace--sponsored by Brittany Stallion Management--to collect her 12th-consecutive harness racing victory.

Racing fourth to a :26.4 first quarter, driver Dexter Dunn dashed Party Girl Hill to the lead into the backstretch and took over the helm by a :54.4 half. Marloe Hanover gave chase from the pocket into the far turn while Lyons Sentinel tipped first over from seventh and progressed towards the top to three-quarters in 1:22.1. Lyons Sentinel made inroads on Marloe Hanover through the stretch, but Party Girl Hill scooted clear in the final quarter and opened her lead to the finish of a 1:48 mile. Candy On The Beach took fourth.

"She's come a long way this season," Dexter Dunn said after the race. "She just keeps getting better and better. She's a real racehorse; you can do what you want with her--you can take her back, send her in, you can move her... her run today was great. I didn't think we've actually got to the bottom of her to be honest. She's never really been all out at the end of her miles. Two trips at Delaware [OH] and a trip today, she's had the plugs in all three times. She's exciting; she's a pleasure to sit behind."

Earning $616,870 in her 12 starts, Party Girl Hill--a homebred for Tom Hill--races for trainer Chris Ryder. Sent the 1-9 favorite, she paid $2.10 to win.

Nancy Takter trainee Peaky Sneaky set soft fractions but fired from the half to the finish, coasting to a 1:49.1 victory in the opening division of the American Ideal.



Peaky Sneaky coasted to a 1:49.1 victory -- Amanda Stephens Photo

By the quarter in :28, Peaky Sneaky led Baby Your The Best, Hen Party and Reflect With Me in a single-file stroll to a :56 half. Hen Party edged first over into the far turn but advanced through a quickening pace to three-quarters in 1:23.3 and began to falter into the stretch. Baby Your The Best gave pursuit to Peaky Sneaky from the pocket but settled for second three-and-three-quarter lengths behind. Reflect With Me rallied for third while stablemate Hen Party held fourth.

"I've kind of been waiting for her to get the chance to win an actual stakes race because she's kind of been knocking at the door," Nancy Takter said after the race. "She's a super nice filly--she's a little bit of an overachiever; she gives you everything she's got every time she's on the track. There's nothing else I can say about her but good things."

A daughter of Bettors Delight bred by White Birch Farm, Peaky Sneaky won her fourth race from 11 starts this season and his sixth from 20 overall, earning $247,499 for owners Howard Taylor, Judith Taylor and Order By Stable. Scott Zeron steered the $10.40 winner.

Takter also took the final division of the American Ideal with 1-2 favorite JK First Lady, who landed on the lead late to win in 1:49.2.

Rocknificent swept to the lead with New Year settling into second and Lady Lou third heading to a :26.2 first quarter. JK First Lady, racing fifth, slid first over passing a :54.3 half and advanced towards the leader rounding the final turn. New Year vacated pocket to three-quarters in 1:22.4, forcing JK First Lady three wide for the stretch drive. Through the lane JK First Lady drew closer to late-leader New Year and, in the final sixteenth, downed that rival with Rocknificent in contention but finishing third. Blazin Grace blew from last for fourth.

A homebred Western Ideal filly for 3 Brothers Stables out of former Nancy Takter pupil JK She'salady, JK First Lady collected her fourth win from nine starts this season and her ninth from 19 overall, earning $588,856. Yannick Gingras drove the $3.00 winner.

Grand Circuit competition resumes at The Red Mile on Friday (Oct. 9) with the International Stallion Stakes for two-year-old trotting colts and two-year-old pacing fillies. First-race post time is slated for 1:00 p.m. (EDT).