Perfect Spirit wins International Sprintermastaren

Perfect Spirit (on the outside) beats Lucifer Lane to the wire

Perfect Spirit (4m Andover Hall-Good Common Cents-Kadabra) won today’s Sprintermastaren Final (final purse to winner 996,000SEK, elimination winner’s prize 125,000SEK each, 1609 meters autostart, three eliminations) at Halmstad, Sweden.

Orjan Kihlstrom drove Perfect Spirit to the 1.10.2kr victory for Stall Zet and trainer Daniel Reden. He finished second in the first elimination to Calle Crown.

Perfect Spirit was off at 2.4/1 in the final and defeated 9.9/1 Lucifer Lane (4m Infinitif-Montreal Lane-Lindy Lane) with Johan A. Nilsson up. Third was 9.7/1 Super War Horse (4m Super Photo Kosmos-Poison Valley-Lindy Lane) handled by Kevin Oscarsson for trainer Jerry Riordan.

The 4.7/1 Enterprise (4m Chapter Seven-She’s Gone Again-SJs Caviar) with pilot Bjorn Goop for trainer Stefan Melander and 17.3/1 Van Kronos (4m Timoko-Mythical Kronos-Yankee Glide) with Erik Adielsson up for trainer Svante Bath completed the top five.

The eliminations first went to 4.2/1 Calle Crown (4m Great Challenger-Hillary Crown-Victor Victor) timed in 1.10.3kr for Christoffer Eriksson and trainer Tomas Malmqvist and Easy KB. 1.2/1 Perfect Spirit for Kihlstom and 25.9/1 Transcendence (4g Maharajah-Full Authority-Scarlet Knight) with trainer Robert Bergh up trailed this winner.

Elim two went to 1.4/1 favorite Hazard Boko (4m SJs Caviar-Quail Ridge-Smasher) in 1.12.5kr driven by Per Lennartsson, also trainer, for Anders Backe. 3.2/1 Lucifer Lane for Johan A. Nilsson and 24.2/1 Waffle (4g Jaded-Marzipan-Vikings Way) for trainer/driver Johan Untersteiner were second and third. Hazard Boko

Elimination three saw 3/1 Enterprise score in 1.11.9kr for Goop and Melander over 1.6/1 favorite Super War Horse for the Oscarsson/Riordan team and owner Matina Vincenzo of Italy. 10.6/1 Van Kronos was third for Adielsson and Svante Bath to set up the grand finale.

On the Halmstad undercard was the Euroclassic Next Year (100,000SEK to winner, 2140 meters voltstart) and 27/1 Uandmetogether As (3f Muscle Mass-France Dream-Cantab Hall) scored timed in 1.14.8kr and reined by Erik Adielsson and trainer Johan Untersteiner and Stall Bologssallet. ACL Stuteri bred the winner that bested 12/1 Mellby Glader (3g Going Kronos) with Bjorn Goop up and 42/1 Gumball In with Orjan Kihlstrom the pilot.

Five year old mares contested the Femaringslopp (125,000SEK to winner, 2140 meters autostart) with 1.3/1 favorite Double Exposure (5f Donato Hanover-KD Girl-Self Possessed) the 1.11.9kr timed winner.

Orjan Kihlstrom drove this one for Daniel Reden and Stall Zet. J&T Silva bred Double Exposure, that defeated 6.7/1 Bugatti Brick (5f Andover Hall-Likeable Les-Yankee Glide) handled by Jorma Kontio for Timo Nurmos. 4/1 Ultra Bright (5f Zola Boko-Patina-Viking Kronos) was third for trainer/driver Fredrik Persson.