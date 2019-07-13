Perfect Spirit wins Gotlandslopningen at Visby

Perfect Spirit won for the 18th time in 34 career starts

July 10, 2019 - US Hambletonian winner Perfect Spirit (5m Andover Hall -Good Common Cents- Kadabra ) took yesterday’s harness racing Gotlandslopningen at Visby on the island of Gotland, Sweden, sponsored by AV Benders.

Purse to the winner was 150,000SEK over the 2120 meter autostart course.

Orjan Kihlstom teamed this 1.45/1 favorite for trainer Daniel Reden.

He won for the 18th time in 34 career starts for life earnings of 9,938,079SEK and was timed in 1.11.7kr.

6.9/1 Pastore Bob (6g From Above ) took second for trainer/driver Johan Untersteiner.

51/1 West Wing (11g Steinlager ) took third for Ulf Ohlsson and owner/trainer Micael Broberg.

7.5/1 Antonio Tabac (7m Crazed -Grace Tabac- Tap In ) was fourth, two lengths off the winner in this his first 2019 start, with trainer Oskar Kylin Bloom aboard.

9.5/1 Lucifer Lane was fifth.

Top racing also took place last weekend at Jarlsberg and at Cesena ITY.

On July 7 was the Ulf Thoreson Grand International, a Gr. I UET Masters Series event for a total purse of 149,883€ and raced over 2100 meters autostart.

4.6/1 Vitruvio ( Adrian Chip -Tigre OM- Zebu ) scored timed in 1.10.7kr with Jorma Kontio teaming for trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro.

He scored for the 16th time in a 36 race career.

3.1/1 Makethemark (6m Maharajah -Global Naughty- Conway Hall ) was second with Ulf Ohlsson driving and 41/1 Voltaire Gifont (5m Quaker Jet -Realm of Fancy- Ginger Somolli ) took third with trainer Pietro Gubellini at the lines.

7.4/1 Racing Mange was fourth and 5/1 Ringostarr Treb was a dq.

Vitruvio

On the same program was the Anders Jahres Pokallop (purse 41,347€, 2100 meters autostart) that went to 1.11.8kr timed and 3.4/1 odds Volnik du Kras (5m Varenne -Olijka des Kras- Park Avenue Joe ) with Pietro Gubellini the pilot for trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro.

Always On Time and Florlis Baldwin trailed the winner.

Volnik du Kras

On July 6 at Cesena Italy was the Gr.III GP Riccardo Grassi 17th Edition for a purse of 40,040€ and raced over 1660 meters autostart.

The 1.11.7kr timed victory was earned by Tamure Roc with Santo Mollo at the lines.

Sonia took second for Rene Legati and Tina Turner was third with Andrea Farolfi aboard. Tamure Roc

Thomas H. Hicks