Perfect draw for Kiwi filly in Redcliffe Oaks

Kiwi filly Sociable is drawn to strike early. The Andrew Stuart trained three-year-old has drawn ideally in tomorrow night’s (Friday) $20,450 Redcliffe Oaks while main dangers face awkward second-line draws.

Sociable will start from gate three (with emergency coming out) and will be handled by ace Victorian reinsman John Caldow in her Queensland debut.

Connections are targeting the Gr.2 $75,540 Queensland Oaks at Albion Park on July 14.

The Buy Kiwi Made filly went unbeaten in her first two starts in her homeland before crossing the Tasman earlier this year with connections tackling the Victoria Oaks at TABCORP Park, Melton in April.

Sociable finished fifth behind the freakish filly Shez All Rock.

“We think she’s a pretty good filly and we came to Melbourne hoping to avoid the All Stars and we end up running into a filly that’s even better than what they have so it didn’t quite go to plan but we were more than happy with her efforts.” The Rangiora based Stuart said.

In six Victorian starts, Sociable scored an easy victory at Shepparton on April 6 while missing the place only twice, in the Victoria Oaks Final and in her most recent start, the Argent Classic on May 11.

Despite being fresh, Stuart is confident his filly is ready to showcase her talent.

“We’ve had the filly up in Sydney with Luke McCarthy for the past couple of weeks and her recent fast work has been really pleasing, she’s close to the mark.

“Drawing well was always going to be really important on this track and I was thrilled with the front-line draw, even more thrilled when the Dixon fillies landed the second-line. I raced against Aqua Miss in the Victoria Oaks and she looks a pretty handy type but I believe my filly can beat her.

“I was happy when John (Caldow) said he would come up and drive her, I think that is a nice confidence booster. He knows the filly well now and I think an all the way victory is our best shot of winning this race.”

And punters have reacted; UBET offered as much as $5 when markets opened on Wednesday.

Sociable is now the $2.20 favourite.

And Stuart has celebrations plans in place.

“I enjoy a day at the races and I’ll be heading along to the Stradbroke Day festivities at Doomben the following day, hopefully having some celebratory drinks.”

The Redcliffe Oaks is race 3, start time is 7.54pm.