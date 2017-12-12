Perjury charge in harness racing probe

A man accused of lying to a Queensland corruption watchdog investigation into harness racing match-fixing has been charged with perjury as the cheating scandal around the industry continues. The 35-year-old, who was charged with match-fixing in November, is accused of lying to the Crime and Corruption Commission about his participation in match- fixing conduct and the release of inside information. His perjury charges come after Queensland’s championship-leading driver and prominent industry identity Shane Robert Graham and another of the state’s top harness racing drivers, Leonard Cain, were charged on Sunday in relation to the long-running sting.

Graham has been charged with two counts of disclosing the knowledge to another about a relevant bet, two counts of facilitating match-fixing conduct for a pecuniary benefit and one count of encouraging another person to make a relevant bet.



Shane Graham at the Beenleigh watchhouse. Photo Annette Dew

The alleged cheating operation was at the time likened by Queensland Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett to organised crime.

The allegations of match-fixing centre on two races at Albion Park in July and October.

On Monday, a 65-year-old man was charged over allegations he knew of a match-fixing arrangement when he put bets on a race.

Those charged under the ongoing investigation into major and organised crime around racing circles remain before the courts.

“The Queensland racing crime squad will pursue all information received regarding match-fixing and criminal conduct across all codes of racing,” Detective Inspector Mick Dowie said on Tuesday.

Reprinted with the permission of The Courier Mail