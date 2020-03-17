Day At The Track

Perlucky tops $400K in earnings

11:00 AM 17 Mar 2020 NZDT
Perlucky, harness racing
Perlucky winning Monday's feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, March 16, 2020 -- Perlucky shot the harness racing "Lightning Lane" to capture Monday's $18,000 Open Handicap Trot at The Meadows, a triumph that sent him over $400,000 in career earnings.

Perlucky and Dave Palone patiently stalked Icanflylikeanangel from the pocket, then shot by him in mid-stretch.

As it turned out, the greater threat was the first-over Wind Of The North, but the 10-year-old millionaire fell 1/2-length short.

Icanflylikeanangel saved show in the 1:53.4 mile.

Ron Burke trains Perlucky, a 5-year-old Lucky Chucky-Paper Girl gelding, for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Phillip Collura.

Perlucky

Jim Pantaleano, Palone and Burke each fashioned a triple on the 13-race card.

The Meadows announced that it is temporarily suspending all operations at the facility, including racing, effective 6:00 AM Tuesday, March 17. The suspension was mandated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board as part of community-wide efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Updates will be announced as appropriate.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

 

