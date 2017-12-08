Perth Inter Dominion Grand Final

On the eve of one of Australasia’s biggest harness racing events the 2017 $1.1Million Inter Dominion Pacing Championship Grand Final at Gloucester Park, Perth, Western Australia

Friday 8th December local time, lets look at the field of 10 finalists.

Half the field {5} are made up of progeny by champion sire/stud Bettors Delight , three of these well performed pacers are out of Christian Cullen broodmares.

When we drill down to family related winners of past Inter Dominion Grand Finals we see number 1 Tiger Tara is from the same family as, Young Mister Charles 1996 winner and Tactician winner of the 1955 Inter Dominion Grand Final. San Carlo drawn 7 in the final is from the family of 1977 winner Stanley Rio.

The past 77 winners of the Inter Dominion Grand Final are from the family's below which break down as follows.

28 winners from Australian Maternal family Line Descendants .

39 winners from New Zealand Maternal family Line Descendants .

10 winners from American Maternal family Line Descendants .

For all previous winners of the Inter Dominion Grand Finals 1936 thru to 2016 click this link then click the horses name for six generation breeding pedigree.

Below is the barrier draw for Fridays final with breeding and career data..{enjoy}

Sire....Dam...Six Generation Pedigree and Career Data.

(1) TIGER TARA...7 year old Entire/Horse.

By Bettors Delight out of Dream Away mare ..TARA GOLD

Career...78 Starts..25 Wins..18 Seconds..11 Thirds..Best of 1.49.8MR.. Prizemoney..$1,136,931.

Click this link for Tiger Tara’s six generation breeding pedigree.

(2) LAZARUS...5 year old Entire/Horse.

By Bettors Delight out of Christian Cullen mare.. BETHANY.

Career..39 Starts..32 Wins..4 Seconds..3 Thirds..Best of 1.49.0MR.Prizemoney...$2,712,139.

Click this link for Lazarus Six generation breeding pedigree.

(3) VULTAN TIN ..6 year old Gelding.

By Dawn Of A New Day out of Pacific Fella mare..ELLEVARRAC..

Career..90 Starts..13 Wins..16 Seconds..11 Thirds..Best of 1.55.9MR..Prizemoney..$200,956.



Click this link for Vultan Tins six generation breeding pedigree.

(4) SOHO TRIBECA..5 year old Entire/Horse.

By American Ideal out of Art Major mare..PIXEL PERFECT ..

Career..46 Starts..18 Wins..15 Seconds..5 Thirds..Best of 1.53.8MR....Prizemoney..$558,239.

Click this link for Soho Tribeca's six generation breeding pedigree..



(5) GALACTIC STAR ..5 year old Gelding.

By Bettors Delight out of Christian Cullen mare.. PETRA'S STAR.

Career..39 Starts..20 Wins..7 Seconds..5 Thirds..Best of 1.53.1MR..Prizemoney..$248,037.

Click this link for Galactic Star's six generation breeding pedigree.

(6) LENNYTHESHARK...8 year old Entire/Horse.

By Four Starzzz Shark out of Albert Albert mare..BOTSWANA..

Career..73 Starts..38 Wins...17 Seconds..12 Thirds..Best of 1.49.2MR..Prizemoney..$2,872,085.

Click this link for Lennytheshark's six generation breeding pedigree.

(7) SAN CARLO..7 year old Gelding..

By Mach Three out of Classic Garry mare..BRIDGE PLAYER

Career..27 Starts..21 Wins..0 Seconds..3 Thirds..Best of 1.54.6MR..Prizemoney..$187,048.

Click this link for San Carlo's six generation breeding pedigree.

(8) SHANDALE ..5 year old Entire/Horse.

By Art Major out of Bettor Delight mare DELIGHTFUL DALE.

Career...47 Starts..14 Wins..5 Seconds..7 Thirds..Best of 1.53.7MR..Prizemoney..$274,505.

Click this link for Shandales six generation breeding pedigree.

(9) HAVE FAITH IN ME ..6 year old Gelding..

By Bettors Delight out of BGs Bunny mare ..SCUSE ME.

Career..40 Starts..16 Wins..8 Seconds..2 Thirds..Best of 1.47.5MR..Prizemoney..$1,444,872.

Click this link for Have Faith In Me's six generation breeding pedigree.

(10) CHICAGO BULL..5 year old Gelding.

By Bettors Delight out of Christian Cullen mare..CHICAGO BLUES..

Career..42 Starts..27 Wins..4 Seconds..6 Thirds..Best of 1.51.6MR..Prizemoney..$1,112,069.

Click this link for Chicago Bull's six generation breeding pedigree.



For all your breeding data click on this link.