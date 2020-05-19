Peter Jensen to retire for health reasons

Statement from Ken Spicer, Chair, Harness Racing New Zealand

It is with regret that the board has accepted the resignation of our CEO, Peter Jensen, for health reasons.

Peter has guided HRNZ through a period of great change, including the present proposal concerning the number of venues at which our sport will be held in the new season.

While disappointed to receive Peter’s resignation, the board is fully supportive of his decision to focus on his own personal health and wellbeing.

Peter Jensen said that this was both an extremely difficult, yet easy, decision to make. “I have underlying health issues and realise these have got to the point where I cannot give 100% to HRNZ, at a time when it requires 150%. I know the timing is far from ideal, but I also understand that I am not able to give the organisation the energy and guidance that it requires at this time, hence my decision to retire and concentrate on my health.”

Ken Spicer said that in the interim, the board will help cover the various roles of the CEO and will look to start the recruitment process shortly with a view to making an appointment in the new season.

Peter leaves HRNZ on May 22.