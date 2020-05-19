Day At The Track

Peter Jensen to retire for health reasons

01:45 PM 19 May 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Peter Jensen,Harness racing
Peter Jensen
HRNZ photo

Statement from Ken Spicer, Chair, Harness Racing New Zealand

It is with regret that the board has accepted the resignation of our CEO, Peter Jensen, for health reasons.

Peter has guided HRNZ through a period of great change, including the present proposal concerning the number of venues at which our sport will be held in the new season.

While disappointed to receive Peter’s resignation, the board is fully supportive of his decision to focus on his own personal health and wellbeing.

Peter Jensen said that this was both an extremely difficult, yet easy, decision to make. “I have underlying health issues and realise these have got to the point where I cannot give 100% to HRNZ, at a time when it requires 150%. I know the timing is far from ideal, but I also understand that I am not able to give the organisation the energy and guidance that it requires at this time, hence my decision to retire and concentrate on my health.”

Ken Spicer said that in the interim, the board will help cover the various roles of the CEO and will look to start the recruitment process shortly with a view to making an appointment in the new season.

Peter leaves HRNZ on May 22.

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Ryan Clements - video game developer
19-May-2020 05:05 AM NZST
Wanted -Field Rep & Executive Director
19-May-2020 04:05 AM NZST
USHWA to sponsor monthly handicapping contest
19-May-2020 02:05 AM NZST
Catalano making dream come true
18-May-2020 00:05 AM NZST
A look back at Grand Circuit History
17-May-2020 19:05 PM NZST
Scioto Downs hosts Qualifiers
17-May-2020 10:05 AM NZST
Racing in New York state to reopen June 1
17-May-2020 07:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News