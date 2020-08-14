Petrova has high hopes for Kinnder High Class

Trois-Rivieres, QC - The harness racing stakes season continues at the Hippodrome 3R this Friday with the opening round of the Breeders Trophy Series for three-year-old trotters and trainer Denitza Petrova has high hopes for her Kinnder High Class.

Petrova, who has emerged into a top trainer on the Quebec circuit, starts her three-year-old filly in the third race $10,000 first division of the Breeders Trophy Series.

Her Kinnder High Class, whom she bred, owns and trains, starts from post six and is the morning line favorite as the beautiful chestnut filly by Royalty For Life is unbeaten this year with three straight wins.

"I always had lots of confidence in Kinnder High Class from day one," said Petrova. "She was not an easy trotter to shoe, but my blacksmith did a really great job, we worked together hours and hours.

As a two-year-old, Kinnder High Class was winless in seven starts.

"Last year she missed her first elimination," Petrova explained, "So time was against us. But she made just enough points to make it to the $55,000 final. And she finished a very strong second."

Kinnder High Class is from one of Petrova's top broodmares, Majestic Joy, who has been a 100% producer as her first two foals were stakes winners Kinnder Dangerous 4,1:58.1 ($80,000) and Kinderunbelievable 3,1:59.3 ($52,000), who last year was the Breeders Trophy Final champion. And there is also a two-year-old, Kinnder Dangerzone, who will be racing soon in the Future Stars Series.

Petrova also owns another top broodmare named Witch Way.

"She (Kinnder High Class) was always in the shadows," Petrova said. "Not noticed by anyone but me, which is okay since I knew her dam (Majestic Joy) gives big talented trotters and they really get it together as three-year-old's, just like Kinder Unbelievable did. That's why I don't push them as two-year-olds.

"Kinnder High Class ended her two-year-old season sound and fresh, very few starts," Petrova explained. "And she had a very nice last race, can't ask for better. She grew a lot during the winter and got a lot more mature mentally also. She is a beautiful intelligent chestnut filly, even though they are not liked by many (chestnut trotting fillies), she is going well for now."

Well that might be an understatement when it comes to Kinnder High Class. Her first start was nothing to brag about, coming from off the pace and winning in 2:05. Then her next start she wired the field in a respectable 2:02.2. Then her last start, all at H3R, she cut loose for driver Pierre Luc Roy and cruised to a 2:00.1 triumph.

"Can she beat her own record this Friday" Petrova pondered. "Only time will tell. Her half-brother Kinnder Dangerzone, who is also a full brother to Kinnder Dangerous (R.I.P), is also a very big massive colt. The biggest one of the dam. If things go well for him, he should qualify soon, but I will be very conservative with him, as he is to me very talented."

And what does Kinnder High Class's driver have to say about the filly?

"This filly is much more mature and focused on the job at hand," Roy said. "Last year she was more fragile at the start of the race while at age three she is strong from start to finish. This is why she finished strong at age 2, but was still far from the leaders.

"Yes, she will get better this season I'm sure. Roy added. "It's the last quarter and her last half mile strength that makes me think so."

Kinnder High Class faces some competition in the race from recent winner Miss Melodie (post 5), Anotherideal (post 1) and SOS Playhard (post 3).

The colts get underway in their $10,000 opening round division in race six where Kenogami Coco heads the way from post five for driver Stephane Brosseau.

Last year this gelded son of Wheeling N Dealin posted three wins with earnings of nearly $50,000 for trainer Dany Fontaine. He has prepared for the start of the series with a qualifying win at Mohawk Park in 1:56.4 and in his last start at Hanover Raceway, was third in his elimination for Dream Of Glory Series.

The local favorite will be last year's $55,000 Future Stars Series Final winner, Babidibou, from post two for driver Stephane Gendron. This gelded son of Royalty For Life has won his last two starts, the fastest in a lifetime mark of 2:00.2 last week at H3R for trainer Maxime Velaye.

Another standout is Rideau Carleton Raceway invader Frido PV in post six for trainer/driver Yves St Jacques. This son of Muscle Mass comes into the race off a 1:57 lifetime mark. Other horses to watch in the race include the entry of Laval Titan (post 3) and Tuscan Titan (post 8).

There are three preliminary rounds of competition with the top eight-point earners from each division returning to H3R on Sunday, September 27 for their respective $65,000 finals.

Track Notes: Undefeated Enavant goes for his fifth straight win on Friday. He starts from post nine in the seventh race pace. On Sunday the Future Stars Series for two-year-old pacers gets started at H3R with four opening round divisions. Post time Friday is 4:00 pm and Sunday is 1:00 pm. For a free race program, visit www.hippodrome3r.ca.