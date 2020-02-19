Phenomenal results see out Yearling Sale

As the gavel fell on NZB Standardbred’s 2020 National Yearling Sale, the record-breaking harness racing sale emulated the results from the inaugural Sale further cementing New Zealand Bloodstock as market leaders in standardbred sales.

The strong demand for quality stock over the past two days continued into the Christchurch Sale of Pacers today, which saw 149 yearlings sell for an aggregate of $6,479,500. The average and median closed at $43,487 and $30,000 respectively, while the clearance rate settled at 78%.

NZB’s Director and Operations Manager James Jennings commented, “to have nine horses break the $200,000 barrier this week has been nothing short of phenomenal and I doubt it has ever been done before.

“A credit to the vendors who continued to lift the bar with the presentation of their yearlings.

“The increase in overall average and clearance rate for the week was evident of the strong buying bench present and the healthy competition for the quality lots resulting in a total of 14 sell at todays session for in excess of $100,000,” said Jennings.

Fillies have been in demand with residual value in mind after the Sale-topper of the pacing session, Lot 243, a Bettor’s Delight (ex Pemberton Shard) filly was purchased by Mr Graham McClintock for $280,000.

Out of the draft of Shard Farm, this was the Cantabrian farmer’s first ever purchase in the standardbred code.

Continuing the theme, a second filly by Bettor’s Delight out of Beaudiene Bad Babe (Lot 313) went for $220,000, secured by Perth couple Jim and Willie Giumelli from the Broadfield Lodge draft.

Phil and Glenys Kennard came out on top as leading buyers by aggregate, purchasing five horses for $420,000 in receipts, including two yearlings for in excess of $100,000.

David Shadbolt’s Broadfield Lodge ended the day of trading on a high, topping the leading vendor by aggregate and cracking one and a half million in turnover for 22 horses sold.

Southern vendor Shard Farm took the leading vendor by average (three or more sold) title, selling eight for an average just shy of $100,000.

Champion sire Bettor’s Delight dominated proceedings at today’s session averaging above $80,000 for 42 yearlings sold.

All horses purchased at the 2020 National Yearling Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates.

To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199.

2020 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Christchurch Sale Day 2

2020 Christchurch Pacers Sale 2019 Christchurch Pacers Sale Aggregate $6,479,500 $6,471,500 Average $43,487 $40,959 Median $30,000 $30,500 Clearance 78% 85% Catalogued 209 206 Sold 149 158 Top Price $280,000 Lot 243 (B.F) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard $170,000 Lot 267 (Bl.C) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard; $170,000 Lot 369 (Bl.C) Bettor's Delight - Beaudiene Maja Babe

Top Lots

Lot Type Breeding Vendor Purchaser Price 243 B.F Bettor's Delight / Pemberton Shard Shard Farm Mr GH McClintock (Canterbury) $280,000 313 BR.F Bettor's Delight / Beaudiene Bad Babe Broadfield Lodge Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli (Western Australia) $220,000 363 B.C Bettor's Delight / Democrat Party Price Bloodstock Cran Dalgety (Canterbury) $210,000 369 B.C Bettor's Delight / Ideal Reality Broadfield Lodge Barry Purdon (Auckland) $210,000 227 B.C Captaintreacherous / One Dream J. L. Smolenski Montana Park P/L (Queensland) $175,000 272 B.C Bettor's Delight / Adore To Our Dreams Broadfield Lodge All Stars Racing Stables (Canterbury) $170,000 197 B.C Art Major / Katy Perry Broadfield Lodge Barry Purdon (Auckland) $160,000 356 B.C Art Major / Christian Dreamer Shard Farm Joshua Dickie (Victoria) $160,000 202 B.C Bettor's Delight / Luminesce Braeview PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock (Canterbury) $150,000 215 B.C Bettor's Delight / Motu Pocket O'Jewels Belmont Park James Park (Western Australia) $120,000

Leading Purchasers

Purchaser Bought Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock 5 $420,000 $84,000 $150,000 202 Barry Purdon 2 $370,000 $185,000 $210,000 369 Cran Dalgety 3 $335,000 $111,667 $210,000 363 All Stars Racing Stables 4 $310,000 $77,500 $170,000 272 Lincoln Farms Bloodstock 6 $283,000 $47,167 $100,000 224 Mr GH McClintock 1 $280,000 $280,000 $280,000 243 Mrs JL Feiss 4 $267,500 $66,875 $90,000 373 Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli 1 $220,000 $220,000 $220,000 313 Stonewall Stud 4 $217,500 $54,375 $80,000 328 Eynon Farms 3 $190,000 $63,333 $70,000 191

Leading Vendor by Aggregate

Vendor Sold Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot Broadfield Lodge 22 $1,573,000 $71,500 $220,000 313 Shard Farm 8 $778,000 $97,250 $280,000 243 Spreydon Lodge 8 $381,000 $47,625 $100,000 224 Rosedale Farm 14 $343,000 $24,500 $60,000 181 Studholme Bloodstock 8 $275,500 $34,438 $70,000 191 Belmont Park 4 $257,000 $64,250 $120,000 215 Millwood Farm 4 $251,000 $62,750 $105,000 210 Arden Lodge 7 $248,000 $35,429 $72,500 289 Barron Bloodstock 5 $230,500 $46,100 $90,000 358 Price Bloodstock 2 $230,000 $115,000 $210,000 363

Leading Vendor by Average (three or more sold)

Vendor Sold Average Aggregate Top Price Top Lot Shard Farm 8 $97,250 $778,000 $280,000 243 Broadfield Lodge 22 $71,500 $1,573,000 $220,000 313 Belmont Park 4 $64,250 $257,000 $120,000 215 Millwood Farm 4 $62,750 $251,000 $105,000 210 White Stables 3 $61,667 $185,000 $115,000 372 Spreydon Lodge 8 $47,625 $381,000 $100,000 224 Barron Bloodstock 5 $46,100 $230,500 $90,000 358 Arden Lodge 7 $35,429 $248,000 $72,500 289 Dunvegan Lodge 4 $35,000 $140,000 $57,500 380 Studholme Bloodstock 8 $34,438 $275,500 $70,000 191

Leading Sires by Average (three or more sold)

Sire Sold Average Aggregate Top Price Top Lot Bettor's Delight 42 $80,857 $3,396,000 $280,000 243 Captaintreacherous 9 $61,333 $552,000 $175,000 227 Art Major 19 $56,026 $1,064,500 $160,000 197 Sweet Lou 4 $40,500 $162,000 $72,500 289 Always B Miki* 10 $27,900 $279,000 $65,000 226 American Ideal 7 $24,714 $173,000 $50,000 340 Somebeachsomewhere 7 $23,929 $167,500 $57,500 380 He's Watching 6 $18,000 $108,000 $38,000 320 Betting Line* 7 $17,571 $123,000 $25,000 374 Rock N Roll Heaven 8 $15,750 $126,000 $32,000 234

*First season sires

All horses purchased at the Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series, with approximately $1 million in prizemoney on offer for graduates of the Yearling Sale Series.

