Day At The Track

Phenomenal results see out Yearling Sale

07:48 PM 19 Feb 2020 NZDT
$280,000 purchase Lot 243 (Bettor's Delight x Pemberton Shard)
As the gavel fell on NZB Standardbred’s 2020 National Yearling Sale, the record-breaking harness racing sale emulated the results from the inaugural Sale further cementing New Zealand Bloodstock as market leaders in standardbred sales. 

The strong demand for quality stock over the past two days continued into the Christchurch Sale of Pacers today, which saw 149 yearlings sell for an aggregate of $6,479,500. The average and median closed at $43,487 and $30,000 respectively, while the clearance rate settled at 78%.

NZB’s Director and Operations Manager James Jennings commented, “to have nine horses break the $200,000 barrier this week has been nothing short of phenomenal and I doubt it has ever been done before.

“A credit to the vendors who continued to lift the bar with the presentation of their yearlings.

“The increase in overall average and clearance rate for the week was evident of the strong buying bench present and the healthy competition for the quality lots resulting in a total of 14 sell at todays session for in excess of $100,000,” said Jennings.

Fillies have been in demand with residual value in mind after the Sale-topper of the pacing session, Lot 243, a Bettor’s Delight (ex Pemberton Shard) filly was purchased by Mr Graham McClintock for $280,000.

Out of the draft of Shard Farm, this was the Cantabrian farmer’s first ever purchase in the standardbred code.

Continuing the theme, a second filly by Bettor’s Delight out of Beaudiene Bad Babe (Lot 313) went for $220,000, secured by Perth couple Jim and Willie Giumelli from the Broadfield Lodge draft.

Phil and Glenys Kennard came out on top as leading buyers by aggregate, purchasing five horses for $420,000 in receipts, including two yearlings for in excess of $100,000.

David Shadbolt’s Broadfield Lodge ended the day of trading on a high, topping the leading vendor by aggregate and cracking one and a half million in turnover for 22 horses sold.

Southern vendor Shard Farm took the leading vendor by average (three or more sold) title, selling eight for an average just shy of $100,000.

Champion sire Bettor’s Delight dominated proceedings at today’s session averaging above $80,000 for 42 yearlings sold.

All horses purchased at the 2020 National Yearling Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates.

To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199.

2020 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Christchurch Sale Day 2

  2020 Christchurch Pacers Sale 2019 Christchurch Pacers Sale
Aggregate $6,479,500 $6,471,500
Average $43,487 $40,959
Median $30,000 $30,500
Clearance 78% 85%
Catalogued 209 206
Sold 149 158
Top Price $280,000 Lot 243 (B.F) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard $170,000 Lot 267 (Bl.C) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard; $170,000 Lot 369 (Bl.C) Bettor's Delight - Beaudiene Maja Babe

 

Top Lots

Lot Type Breeding Vendor Purchaser Price
243 B.F Bettor's Delight / Pemberton Shard Shard Farm Mr GH McClintock (Canterbury) $280,000
313 BR.F Bettor's Delight / Beaudiene Bad Babe Broadfield Lodge Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli (Western Australia) $220,000
363 B.C Bettor's Delight / Democrat Party Price Bloodstock Cran Dalgety (Canterbury) $210,000
369 B.C Bettor's Delight / Ideal Reality Broadfield Lodge Barry Purdon (Auckland) $210,000
227 B.C Captaintreacherous / One Dream J. L. Smolenski Montana Park P/L (Queensland) $175,000
272 B.C Bettor's Delight / Adore To Our Dreams Broadfield Lodge All Stars Racing Stables (Canterbury) $170,000
197 B.C Art Major / Katy Perry Broadfield Lodge Barry Purdon (Auckland) $160,000
356 B.C Art Major / Christian Dreamer Shard Farm Joshua Dickie (Victoria) $160,000
202 B.C Bettor's Delight / Luminesce Braeview  PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock (Canterbury) $150,000
215 B.C Bettor's Delight / Motu Pocket O'Jewels Belmont Park James Park (Western Australia) $120,000

 

Leading Purchasers

Purchaser  Bought Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot
PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock 5 $420,000 $84,000 $150,000 202
Barry Purdon 2 $370,000 $185,000 $210,000 369
Cran Dalgety 3 $335,000 $111,667 $210,000 363
All Stars Racing Stables 4 $310,000 $77,500 $170,000 272
Lincoln Farms Bloodstock 6 $283,000 $47,167 $100,000 224
Mr GH McClintock 1 $280,000 $280,000 $280,000 243
Mrs JL Feiss 4 $267,500 $66,875 $90,000 373
Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli 1 $220,000 $220,000 $220,000 313
Stonewall Stud  4 $217,500 $54,375 $80,000 328
Eynon Farms 3 $190,000 $63,333 $70,000 191

 

Leading Vendor by Aggregate

Vendor Sold Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot
Broadfield Lodge 22 $1,573,000 $71,500 $220,000 313
Shard Farm 8 $778,000 $97,250 $280,000 243
Spreydon Lodge 8 $381,000 $47,625 $100,000 224
Rosedale Farm 14 $343,000 $24,500 $60,000 181
Studholme Bloodstock 8 $275,500 $34,438 $70,000 191
Belmont Park 4 $257,000 $64,250 $120,000 215
Millwood Farm 4 $251,000 $62,750 $105,000 210
Arden Lodge 7 $248,000 $35,429 $72,500 289
Barron Bloodstock 5 $230,500 $46,100 $90,000 358
Price Bloodstock 2 $230,000 $115,000 $210,000 363

 

Leading Vendor by Average (three or more sold)

Vendor Sold Average Aggregate Top Price Top Lot
Shard Farm 8 $97,250 $778,000 $280,000 243
Broadfield Lodge 22 $71,500 $1,573,000 $220,000 313
Belmont Park 4 $64,250 $257,000 $120,000 215
Millwood Farm 4 $62,750 $251,000 $105,000 210
White Stables 3 $61,667 $185,000 $115,000 372
Spreydon Lodge  8 $47,625 $381,000 $100,000 224
Barron Bloodstock 5 $46,100 $230,500 $90,000 358
Arden Lodge 7 $35,429 $248,000 $72,500 289
Dunvegan Lodge 4 $35,000 $140,000 $57,500 380
Studholme Bloodstock 8 $34,438 $275,500 $70,000 191

 

Leading Sires by Average (three or more sold)

Sire Sold Average Aggregate Top Price Top Lot
Bettor's Delight 42 $80,857 $3,396,000 $280,000 243
Captaintreacherous 9 $61,333 $552,000 $175,000 227
Art Major 19 $56,026 $1,064,500 $160,000 197
Sweet Lou 4 $40,500 $162,000 $72,500 289
Always B Miki* 10 $27,900 $279,000 $65,000 226
American Ideal 7 $24,714 $173,000 $50,000 340
Somebeachsomewhere 7 $23,929 $167,500 $57,500 380
He's Watching 6 $18,000 $108,000 $38,000 320
Betting Line* 7 $17,571 $123,000 $25,000 374
Rock N Roll Heaven 8 $15,750 $126,000 $32,000 234

*First season sires

All horses purchased at the Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series, with approximately $1 million in prizemoney on offer for graduates of the Yearling Sale Series.

132
M 301
Yearling
B D Castleton
Love You – Juneamy CastletonBay Colt
L. Smith
All Things Harness Racing – Otago
$40,000
133
G 181
Yearling
Eshelon
Kadabra – Kahu's LegacyBay Filly
Ripple Creek
Psd, Res $40,000
Bid Now
134
G 193
Yearling
Cameron Mor
Father Patrick – Kiwi GirlBay Colt
L. A. & N. G. Carter
Mr RD Holmes – Canterbury
$30,000
135
G 186
Yearling
Lady Dash
Trixton – Lady MidnightBay Filly
N. Reed & S. Green
Mrs W Nordqvist – Canterbury
$13,250
136
I 239
Yearling
Speed To Burn
Peak – MegaspeedBay Colt
Rosedale Farm
Psd, Res $6,000
Bid Now
137
R 384
Yearling
Helloveamoment
Andover Hall – Moment Of LoveBay Colt
Phoebe Standardbreds
Mr G Hope – Canterbury
$10,000
138
F 160
Yearling
Get Along
Father Patrick – Moment Of BeautyBay Colt
Macca Lodge
Mr GL Clarke – Otago
$20,000
139
G 203
Yearling
Nazareth
Love You – MaysoonBrown Colt
Ripple Creek
Mr NR McGrath – Canterbury
$40,000
140
K 273
Yearling
Antonov
Kadabra – October RainBay Colt
Dancingonmoonlight Ltd
Psd, Res $22,000
Bid Now
141
N 318
Yearling
Oh Nova Love
Love You – Oh NovaBay Colt
Dunvegan Lodge
Psd, Res $20,000
Bid Now
142
J 250
Yearling
Paramount Empress
Muscle Hill – Paramount QueenBay Filly
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
Withdrawn
143
I 232A
Yearling
Aldebaran Spice
Creatine – Petite's LegacyBay Filly
Rosedale Farm
Mr SE Heffernan – Canterbury
$9,000
144
G 182
Yearling
Engaged
Love You – Moment Of SuccessBay Filly
Ripple Creek
Psd, Res $25,000
Bid Now
145
I 238
Yearling
Waipukurau
Love You – Polar BlastBay Colt
R. & J. Aubrey
Mr JW Dickie – Auckland
$45,000
146
M 305
Yearling
King Cabbl
Love You – Queen KennyChestnut Colt
Barron Bloodstock
Peter Lagan Standardbreds – Canterbury
$280,000
147
R 383
Yearling
Phoebe Conqueror
Sebastian K – Phoebe RevivalBay Colt
Phoebe Standardbreds
Mr PC Nairn – Canterbury
$8,000
148
Q 366
Yearling
Holiday Flutter
Dream Vacation – RattleBay Colt
L. M. Jones
Mr M J Anderson – Canterbury
$35,000
149
Q 368
Yearling
Randel Huston P
Peak – RocketChestnut Colt
M. A. Perriton
Brent White Racing – Canterbury
$10,000
150
G 202
Yearling
He's Got The Love
Love You – OlesyaBay Colt
Ripple Creek
Mr M Purdon – Canterbury
$25,000
151
J 251
Yearling
Blithe
Love You – Sungait SallyChestnut Filly
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
Psd, Res $30,000
Bid Now
152
J 257
Yearling
Walk It Talk It
Kadabra – SuccessorBay Colt
G. M. Murray
Mr J W Adams – Southland
$33,000
153
I 233
Yearling
Aldebaran Eclipse
Trixton – Solar PoweredBay Filly
Rosedale Farm
Psd, Res $15,000
Bid Now
154
R 371
Yearling
Shooosh
Majestic Son – ShutterupBay Filly
A.M. & S.J. Boyd
Ms KL Barclay – Southland
$10,000
155
P 347
Yearling
Poppy Lindenny
Creatine – Sierra RoydonBrown Filly
Lindenny Lodge
Mr NR McGrath – Canterbury
$30,000
156
G 183
Yearling
True Confessions
Father Patrick – RosedoraeBay Filly
Ripple Creek
Mr TD Bagrie – Canterbury
$35,000
157
R 382
Yearling
Top Of The Moment
Peak – Sunny MomentChestnut Colt
Phoebe Standardbreds
Mr MD Alfeld – Canterbury
$12,000
158
Q 365
Yearling
Spells Of Love
Love You – SpellBay Colt
L. M. Jones
Psd, Res $40,000
Bid Now
159
F 158
Yearling
Rose Isle
Pegasus Spur – AleanaBay Filly
Macca Lodge
Mr BF Crothers – Canterbury
$8,000
160
I 234
Yearling
Aldebaran Alpha
Muscle Hill – U DreamBay Colt
Rosedale Farm
Cran Dalgety – Canterbury
$75,000
161
J 258
Yearling
Tilly's Last Filly
Majestic Son – Tilly The FillyBay Filly
G. M. Murray
Mr CR Ferguson – Southland
$7,500
162
J 253
Yearling
Bowl'm Out
Love You – SuperbowlcheerleaderBay Colt
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
Mr G Hope – Canterbury
$70,000
163
G 201
Yearling
Feel The Moment
Andover Hall – Any Moment NowBay Colt
Ripple Creek
Psd, Res $35,000
Bid Now
164
E 151A
Yearling
Bennie And The Jets
Quaker Jet – Ugly BettyBay Colt
Beaudiene Breeding
Mr NR McGrath – Canterbury
$22,000
165
G 189
Yearling
Arni Schwarz
Creatine – AceofdiamondsBay Colt
G. C. & A. E. Mee
Psd, Res $20,000
Bid Now
166
K 286
Yearling
Deneuve
Love You – Armbro StarletChestnut Filly
Dancingonmoonlight Ltd
Mr MJ Craven – Victoria
$24,000
167
I 235
Yearling
It's Midnight
Crazed – Wings Of A PrayerBlack Colt
Rosedale Farm
Mr JW Dickie – Auckland
$10,000
168
G 197
Yearling
Peaks Moment
Peak – Bankers MomentBay Colt
White Stables
Mr KT Kennett – Canterbury
$7,000
169
G 200
Yearling
Son Of A Sun
Majestic Son – A Touch Of SunBay Colt
Ripple Creek
Mr GL Clarke – Otago
$14,000
170
J 259
Yearling
Ha'penny Bridge
Majestic Son – Arf'a GuinnessBrown Filly
G. M. Murray
Hell Raiser Syndicate – Otago
$11,000
171
J 252
Yearling
Love Potion
Love You – BreeChestnut Filly
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
Mr AG Herlihy – Auckland
$65,000
172
F 161
Yearling
Luvubob
Love You – BobbinsBrown Colt
Macca Lodge
Mr GD Smith – Canterbury
$16,000
173
K 278
Yearling
Loving Chevron
Love You – Chevron ExpressBay Colt
L. F. Daly
KPC Racing (Mgr J Connelly) – Victoria
$80,000
174
I 236
Yearling
Aldebaran Allblack
Trixton – Big O EBlack Colt
Rosedale Farm
Andrew Fitzgerald – Canterbury
$25,000
175
G 184
Yearling
Ti Amo Belle
Love You – Chiola BelleBay Filly
Ripple Creek
Mr JD Harrington – Canterbury
$41,000
176
F 168
Yearling
Wattle Bay
Creatine – City LaneBay Colt
M. A. Caig
Mr DL Mitchell – Canterbury
$7,000
177
M 302
Yearling
Highgrove
Love You – Focus On MeChestnut Colt
L. Smith
Diamond Racing – Auckland
$34,000
178
J 260
Yearling
Castleton's Revival
Pegasus Spur – Castleton's JewelBay Filly
G. M. Murray
Diamond Racing – Auckland
$15,000
179
L 287
Yearling
Franco Hippie
Father Patrick – Hot PantsBay Colt
Spreydon Lodge Ltd
KPC Racing (Mgr J Connelly) – Victoria
$65,000
180
H 226
Yearling
Javasa
A Rocknroll Dance – JanakaBay Filly
Broadfield Lodge
Keast Racing – Canterbury
$10,000
181
I 240
Yearling
Jack Daniel
Art Major – Kate BlackBay Colt
Rosedale Farm
Mr M Purdon – Canterbury
$60,000
182
J 264
Yearling
Resume
Gold Ace – Jenna FrancoBay Filly
G. M. Murray
Psd, Res $6,000
Bid Now
183
P 343
Yearling
Baby It's You
American Ideal – JennaleeBay Colt
Norwegian Wood Breeding Ltd
Stonewall Stud Ltd – Auckland
$37,500
184
N 319
Yearling
Over N Above
Art Major – KabetBrown Colt
Dunvegan Lodge
Psd, Res $50,000
Bid Now
185
E 152
Yearling
Foveaux Gambler
Betting Line – Kamwood BeautyBay Colt
Foveaux Standardbreds Ltd
Mr G Payne – Canterbury
$11,000
186
K 274
Yearling
Backseat Lover
Somebeachsomewhere – Kiss Your AssetsBay Colt
Dancingonmoonlight Ltd
Psd, Res $20,000
Bid Now
187
E 157
Yearling
Lochart Shard
Bettor's Delight – Lady GagaBrown Colt
Shard Farm
PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock Ltd – Canterbury
$50,000
188
E 147
Yearling
Hez A Loch
Rock N Roll Heaven – Lady LochBrown Colt
A. Hardwick
Mr I R & Mrs J Cameron – Canterbury
$6,000
189
H 204
Yearling
Kalasa
Bettor's Delight – KashanaBay Colt
Broadfield Lodge
Mr LR Hanrahan – Canterbury
$50,000
190
L 300
Yearling
Franco Louis
Bettor's Delight – Larissa's DesireBay Colt
Spreydon Lodge Ltd
Mr PF Kerr – Canterbury
$50,000
191
J 254
Yearling
Bach
Bettor's Delight – La SoireeBay Colt
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
Eynon Farms Ltd – Bay of Plenty
$70,000
192
F 162
Yearling
Black Puzzle
A Rocknroll Dance – LetatalkBay Colt
Macca Lodge
Withdrawn
193
O 332
Yearling
Wotsonyamind
Western Terror – Love A ChristianBay Colt
Pinelea Farm
Psd, Res $40,000
Bid Now
194
P 344
Yearling
Clymenus
A Rocknroll Dance – Joys UnderworldBay Colt
Norwegian Wood Breeding Ltd
Mr DB Gale – Manawatu-Whanganui
$22,500
195
I 241
Yearling
Wagon Wheel
Bettor's Delight – Jen MarieBay Colt
Rosedale Farm
Mrs JL Feiss – Victoria
$60,000
196
N 320
Yearling
The Bookie
Betting Line – Lincolns KeepsakeBay Colt
Dunvegan Lodge
Withdrawn
197
H 205
Yearling
Major Perry
Art Major – Katy PerryBay Colt
Broadfield Lodge
Barry Purdon – Auckland
$160,000
198
K 285
Yearling
Blood Moon Rising
Always B Miki – Lady MoonlightBay Filly
Dancingonmoonlight Ltd
Psd, Res $20,000
Bid Now
199
E 140
Yearling
Foveaux Lexington
American Ideal – Kamwood GirlBay Filly
Foveaux Standardbreds Ltd
Psd, Res $15,000
Bid Now
200
R 380
Yearling
Garcon Reveur
A Rocknroll Dance – LovetodreamBay Colt
S. L. Cummings
Withdrawn
201
P 353
Yearling
Midfrew Laguna Bay
Somebeachsomewhere – Luisanabelle MidfrewBay Colt
Midfrew Farm
Mr DL Mitchell – Canterbury
$5,000
202
F 164
Yearling
Strength And Honour
Bettor's Delight – LuminesceBay Colt
Braeview Limited
PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock Ltd – Canterbury
$150,000
203
J 255
Yearling
California Dreaming
Somebeachsomewhere – Lily LancomeBay Colt
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
Mr MP Robinson – Tasman
$20,000
204
I 242
Yearling
Glen Elgin Eagle
Highview Tommy – Lynne FalconBrown Colt
Rosedale Farm
Ms KL Barclay – Southland
$3,000
205
L 299
Yearling
Franco Mac
Bettor's Delight – MacFireBay Colt
Spreydon Lodge Ltd
All Stars Racing Stables – Canterbury
$60,000
206
M 314
Yearling
Mahindi
American Ideal – MashikaBay Filly
L. Smith
Hell Raiser Syndicate – Otago
$7,000
207
K 284
Yearling
Miss Checkmate
Art Major – Legs And LipsBay Filly
Dancingonmoonlight Ltd
Psd, Res $25,000
Bid Now
208
H 225
Yearling
Carrera Mystic
Art Major – Maheer MysticBay Filly
Broadfield Lodge
Arna Donnelly Harness Racing Stables Ltd – Waikato
$25,000
209
O 329
Yearling
Jimmy James Maguire
Bettor's Delight – Miley MaguireBay Colt
Jubilee Park
Elite Racing Ltd – Canterbury
$50,000
210
L 295
Yearling
Ohoka Creed
Captaintreacherous – Millwood IvyBay Colt
Millwood Farm
Mr FD Cooney – Auckland
$105,000
211
O 339
Yearling
Straight Flush
Betting Line – Make It RainBrown Filly
Pinelea Farm
Psd, Res $25,000
Bid Now
212
J 255A
Yearling
Biarritz
Somebeachsomewhere – Love The OddsBay Colt
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
McEwan Bloodstock Ltd – Southland
$12,500
213
R 377
Yearling
Easy As Major
Art Major – Miss ElsieBay Colt
T. J. & G. M. O'Sullivan
Stonewall Stud Ltd – Auckland
$50,000
214
Q 367
Yearling
National News
Sportswriter – Motu Make A SplashBrown Colt
Ferintosh Farm
Mr SF Golding – Canterbury
$10,000
215
N 315
Yearling
Jackpot Joe
Bettor's Delight – Motu Pocket O'JewelsBay Colt
Belmont Park
James Park – Western Australia
$120,000
216
P 354
Yearling
Loloata Midfrew
Sunshine Beach – Lulabelle MidfrewBay Filly
Midfrew Farm
Mr NR McGrath – Canterbury
$7,000
217
J 261
Yearling
Good Heavens
Rock N Roll Heaven – Move Heaven AndearthBay Colt
G. M. Murray
Psd, Res $35,000
Bid Now
218
H 206
Yearling
Melton Beach
Sunshine Beach – Miss SunshineBay Colt
Broadfield Lodge
Mr MP Jones – Canterbury
$45,000
219
K 275
Yearling
Danza Kuduro
Always B Miki – Luna DanzaBay Colt
Dancingonmoonlight Ltd
Mr PF Kerr – Canterbury
$25,000
220
R 374
Yearling
Ann Sophie
Well Said – Mrs VandebiltBay Filly
Te Awatea Stables
Ms AL Lethaby – Canterbury
$5,000
221
E 135
Yearling
Lady Arts
Art Major – Natal FrancoBay Filly
Shard Farm
Withdrawn
222
O 330
Yearling
Sonny Maguire
Art Major – Miranda MaguireBay Colt
Jubilee Park
IG & LF Thomson – Southland
$32,500
223
L 291
Yearling
Millwood Dior
Art Major – Millwood ManhattanBay Filly
Millwood Farm
Psd, Res $30,000
Bid Now
224
L 288
Yearling
Nirvana Franco
Bettor's Delight – Nearea FrancoBay Filly
Spreydon Lodge Ltd
Lincoln Farms Bloodstock – Auckland
$100,000
225
P 355
Yearling
Urubamba
Rock N Roll Heaven – OllantaytamboBay Filly
Roypark Lodge
Psd, Res $12,500
Bid Now
226
N 316
Yearling
Onedin Miki
Always B Miki – Onedin RoyalBay Colt
Belmont Park
Alabar NZ Ltd & Nevele R Stud – Christchurch
$65,000
227
R 381
Yearling
Captain DJ
Captaintreacherous – One DreamBay Colt
J. L. Smolenski
Montana Park P/L – Queensland
$175,000
228
J 256
Yearling
Mandalay Bay
Somebeachsomewhere – On The TownBay Colt
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
Ms R O'Meara – Canterbury
$30,000
229
H 207
Yearling
Rodasi
Bettor's Delight – ReklawBay Colt
Broadfield Lodge
Psd, Res $30,000
Bid Now
230
K 276
Yearling
Teddy Baker
Somebeachsomewhere – Miss Moonlite ShadowBay Colt
Dancingonmoonlight Ltd
Whatever Syndicate – Southland
$5,000
231
Q 364
Yearling
Miki Party
Always B Miki – Party DelightBay Filly
F. R. Mules
Mr MS Cations – Canterbury
$4,000
232
J 271
Yearling
Drifting Star
A Rocknroll Dance – Petra's StarBay Colt
Tuapeka Lodge
Psd, Res $15,000
Bid Now
233
Q 357
Yearling
Courage Reactor
Auckland Reactor – Port CourageBay Filly
P. A. Boyle
Psd, Res $3,000
Bid Now
234
O 331
Yearling
Henry Maguire
Rock N Roll Heaven – Miss JubileeBay Colt
Jubilee Park
Mr PM Hunter – Southland
$32,000
235
F 180
Yearling
Arden's Treasure
Captaintreacherous – RaindowneBay Filly
Arden Lodge
Tyler Bloodstock – Canterbury
$30,000
236
R 379
Yearling
Little Mix
Art Major – RedheadedwildflowerBay Filly
Scherger Court Standardbreds
Mr BJ Borcoskie – Canterbury
$14,000
237
L 289
Yearling
Fernleigh Blackbird
He's Watching – New RevenueBrown Filly
Spreydon Lodge Ltd
Mr RW Todd – Canterbury
$16,000
238
G 196
Yearling
Woodbine Rocks
A Rocknroll Dance – RelationBay Colt
White Stables
Mr LR Hanrahan – Canterbury
$10,000
239
H 224
Yearling
Allegra
Bettor's Delight – SafedraBay Filly
Broadfield Lodge
Eynon Farms Ltd – Bay of Plenty
$70,000
240
N 317
Yearling
Rightazz
Always B Miki – Pembrook's DelightBay Colt
Belmont Park
IG & LF Thomson – Southland
$40,000
241
L 292
Yearling
Millwood Indie
Captaintreacherous – Millwood MinisotaBay Filly
Millwood Farm
Dawe Contracting Ltd – Canterbury
$40,000
242
P 345
Yearling
Overtake
Auckland Reactor – Ride In A RollsBay Filly
Norwegian Wood Breeding Ltd
Mr KT Kennett – Canterbury
$5,000
243
E 136
Yearling
Moet Shard
Bettor's Delight – Pemberton ShardBay Filly
Shard Farm
Mr GH McClintock – Canterbury
$280,000
244
O 342
Yearling
Shelby Maguire
Art Major – Saccha MaguireBrown Filly
Jubilee Park
Mr M Purdon – Canterbury
$15,000
245
O 335
Yearling
Santanna Bull
Raging Bull – Santanna FairBay Colt
R. C. & Estate M. M. Beale
Withdrawn
246
H 223
Yearling
Dance Till Dawn
Art Major – Shimmy ShoesBay Filly
Broadfield Lodge
Diamond Racing – Auckland
$40,000
247
Q 363
Yearling
The Nacho
Rock N Roll Heaven – Scarlet FalconBay Colt
S. R. McNally
Psd, Res $25,000
Bid Now
248
E 141
Yearling
Paso Doble
A Rocknroll Dance – Schnucki PutziBay Filly
Beaudiene Breeding
Arna Donnelly Harness Racing Stables Ltd – Waikato
$16,000
249
R 372
Yearling
Secret Cocktail
Bettor's Delight – Secret LotionBay Filly
A.M. & S.J. Boyd
Diamond Racing – Auckland
$36,000
250
F 177
Yearling
Arden Believer
Somebeachsomewhere – Real WingsBay Colt
Arden Lodge
Allan Bennett – Canterbury
$37,500
251
E 144
Yearling
Sorpresa Denario
Art Major – ShezaballBay Filly
Denario Breeding
Peter Lagan Standardbreds – Northland
$35,000
252
L 290
Yearling
Netherton Franco
Always B Miki – Nyree FrancoBay Filly
Spreydon Lodge Ltd
Mr AFH Hunter – Southland
$30,000
253
N 328
Yearling
Rocknreturn
A Rocknroll Dance – Return To GoldBay Filly
Belmont Park
Psd, Res $10,000
Bid Now
254
H 222
Yearling
Carrera Star
Bettor's Delight – Smiley SophieBay Filly
Broadfield Lodge
All Stars Racing Stables – Canterbury
$50,000
255
M 313
Yearling
B K Windermere
He's Watching – Sheza WindermereBay Filly
L. Smith
Mr GL Clarke – Otago
$3,000
256
P 352
Yearling
Balzana
Betting Line – Siena FrancoBay Colt
R. J. Butt
Psd, Res $25,000
Bid Now
257
J 263
Yearling
Enchanted Dancer
A Rocknroll Dance – Simply IrresistableBay Filly
G. M. Murray
Psd, Res $4,000
Bid Now
258
M 306
Yearling
The Only Decision
Betting Line – Smart DecisionBlack Colt
Barron Bloodstock
Mr MW White – Waikato
$18,000
259
E 137
Yearling
Juliette Shard
Bettor's Delight – Priscilla ShardBay Filly
Shard Farm
All Stars Racing Stables – Canterbury
$30,000
260
J 265
Yearling
True Fantasy
Bettor's Delight – Secret NotionBay Filly
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
Mrs JL Feiss – Victoria
$70,000
261
K 283
Yearling
Mississippi Storm
Sweet Lou – Soul SisterBay Filly
Dancingonmoonlight Ltd
Withdrawn
262
F 167
Yearling
American Soprano
American Ideal – SonjadorBay Colt
M. A. Caig
Psd, Res $20,000
Bid Now
263
H 221
Yearling
Take A Bow
Captaintreacherous – The FascinatorBay Filly
Broadfield Lodge
Thompson Bloodstock Ltd – Otago
$45,000
264
G 199
Yearling
You're So Fine
Always B Miki – SyrianaBay Colt
Ripple Creek
Mr BR Gray – Southland
$14,000
265
O 336
Yearling
So Rock Around
A Rocknroll Dance – So GreenBay Colt
R. C. & Estate M. M. Beale
Psd, Res $25,000
Bid Now
266
E 145
Yearling
All Talk Denario
Well Said – Southern DelightBay Filly
Denario Breeding
Diamond Racing – Auckland
$18,000
267
O 338
Yearling
Paper Doll
Betting Line – Star ArtBay Filly
Pinelea Farm
Psd, Res $25,000
Bid Now
268
Q 358
Yearling
Elite Styx
Betting Line – Styx On The BeachBay Filly
P. A. Boyle
Mr C Nordqvist – Canterbury
$15,000
269
I 243
Yearling
Its A Sweet Life
Sweet Lou – YoloBay Colt
Rosedale Farm
Psd, Res $35,000
Bid Now
270
J 262
Yearling
Topaz
American Ideal – Supreme GemBay Filly
G. M. Murray
Psd, Res $10,000
Bid Now
271
E 156
Yearling
Van Shard
Art Major – Shards EchoBay Colt
Shard Farm
PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock Ltd – Canterbury
$70,000
272
H 208
Yearling
Akuta
Bettor's Delight – Adore To Our DreamsBay Colt
Broadfield Lodge
All Stars Racing Stables – Canterbury
$170,000
273
F 176
Yearling
Arden's Illusion
Bettor's Delight – Tricky WomanBay Colt
Arden Lodge
Lincoln Farms Bloodstock – Auckland
$40,000
274
J 267
Yearling
Barnstormer
A Rocknroll Dance – ShezanelsuBay Colt
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
DA Taylor – Canterbury
$16,000
275
N 327
Yearling
Celtic Spirit
Sweet Lou – Shard's FantasyBlack Colt
Belmont Park
Mr G Hope – Canterbury
$32,000
276
G 186A
Yearling
Taieri Express
Bettor's Delight – Tandias BromacBay Filly
G. C. & A. E. Mee
Mr RL Sandford – Canterbury
$60,000
277
G 185
Yearling
Belora Bromac
Betting Line – Tallulah BromacBay Filly
Ripple Creek
Lauriston Bloodstock – Victoria
$16,000
278
N 321
Yearling
Captain Marvel
Captaintreacherous – Tessa RocksBay Colt
Dunvegan Lodge
Mr RW Todd – Canterbury
$12,500
279
L 298
Yearling
Franco Lomu
Art Major – The LegendBay Colt
Spreydon Lodge Ltd
Diamond Racing – Auckland
$80,000
280
E 151
Yearling
Themighty Miki
Always B Miki – ThemightykendallBay Colt
Beaudiene Breeding
Mr PT Ryder – Canterbury
$42,000
281
H 209
Yearling
Ajira
Bettor's Delight – AlluraBay Colt
Broadfield Lodge
Cran Dalgety – Canterbury
$80,000
282
K 282
Yearling
Heavenly Perfection
Rock N Roll Heaven – Timeless PerfectionBrown Filly
Dancingonmoonlight Ltd
Dawe Contracting Ltd – Canterbury
$22,000
283
F 165
Yearling
Cavallaro
Art Major – Tipsy TooBrown Colt
Braeview Limited
Toliman Lodge Ltd – Canterbury
$30,000
284
I 244
Yearling
Art On Fire
Art Major – Baptism Of FireBay Colt
Rosedale Farm
Mr TD Bagrie – Canterbury
$35,000
285
E 138
Yearling
Francie Shard
He's Watching – Shards Of MyrossBay Filly
Shard Farm
Mr SJ Kitto – Canterbury
$10,000
286
Q 370
Yearling
Three Aces
Gold Ace – Trevi BromacBay Colt
R. & S. Donnelly
Mr PA & Mrs EA Devery – Southland
$11,000
287
J 272
Yearling
Wichita Woman
A Rocknroll Dance – Tuapeka MaddyBay Filly
Tuapeka Lodge
James Park – Western Australia
$10,000
288
M 303
Yearling
Walls For Clues
Bettor's Delight – Ultimate JJBlack Colt
L. Smith
Dawe Contracting Ltd – Canterbury
$40,000
289
F 179
Yearling
Arden Ubeaut
Sweet Lou – Winter RoseBay Filly
Arden Lodge
Charles Joseph Limited – Auckland
$72,500
290
H 220
Yearling
Ahuti
Bettor's Delight – Anvil On FireBay Filly
Broadfield Lodge
McKerrow Bloodstock Limited – Auckland
$77,500
291
J 265
Yearling
Ultimate Temptation
Bettor's Delight – Simply DevineBay Filly
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
Greg & Skye Bond – Western Australia
$50,000
292
N 324
Yearling
Louie LeBeau
American Ideal – Unlikely LadyBay Colt
Dunvegan Lodge
Lincoln Farms Bloodstock – Auckland
$20,000
293
O 341
Yearling
Fletch Maguire
Rock N Roll Heaven – UnrehearsedBay Colt
Jubilee Park
Arna Donnelly Harness Racing Stables Ltd – Waikato
$29,000
294
I 248
Yearling
Bonjour Baby
Art Major – Bettor Think TwiceBay Filly
Rosedale Farm
Mr NR McGrath – Canterbury
$22,000
295
P 350
Yearling
Forte Lustre
Sweet Lou – Valor LustreBay Colt
L. F. Daly
Psd, Res $50,000
Bid Now
296
E 146
Yearling
Hey Miki Denario
Always B Miki – WantapieceofmeBay Filly
Denario Breeding
Psd, Res $29,000
Bid Now
297
P 349
Yearling
Sand Wave
Somebeachsomewhere – Wave RunnerBay Colt
S. Adlam
Psd, Res $40,000
Bid Now
298
H 219
Yearling
Baileys Art
Art Major – Baileys DelightBrown Filly
Broadfield Lodge
McEwan Bloodstock Ltd – Southland
$28,000
299
G 192
Yearling
Blazing Banner
Rock N Roll Heaven – When You're HotBrown Colt
Banner Bloodstock Ltd
Greg & Skye Bond – Western Australia
$11,000
300
Q 362
Yearling
Rockabilly Rascal
A Rocknroll Dance – WhitershadeofpaleBrown Colt
Twisted Stick Lodge
Rhodesveare Farm Ltd – Canterbury
$11,000
301
R 375
Yearling
Longfacelou
Sweet Lou – WhyamibettorBay Colt
L Orange
Tumey Park – Canterbury
$30,000
302
J 266
Yearling
Artisan
Art Major – Under The OddsBay Filly
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
Withdrawn
303
E 139
Yearling
Lexie Shard
Bettor's Delight – Sly ShardBrown Filly
Shard Farm
Mr C Crosse – Manawatu-Whanganui
$88,000
304
I 245
Yearling
Lucca
American Ideal – Black RaineBay Colt
Rosedale Farm
Mr GJ Anderson – Otago
$20,000
305
F 175
Yearling
Forever Arden
Always B Miki – Young TeganBay Colt
Arden Lodge
Mr J W Adams – Southland
$10,000
306
H 209A
Yearling
Baileys Pitch
Bettor's Delight – Baileys PearlBlack Colt
Broadfield Lodge
Off N Racing – Canterbury
$40,000
307
K 281
Yearling
Major Grace
Art Major – ZariyaBay Filly
L. F. Daly
Lincoln Farms Bloodstock – Auckland
$48,000
308
G 183
Yearling
Glenledi Elvis
A Rocknroll Dance – Zeta BromacBay Colt
G. C. & A. E. Mee
Psd, Res $30,000
Bid Now
309
F 166
Yearling
Borntobearockstarr
Rock N Roll Heaven – Zoe's CharmBay Colt
M. A. Caig
Psd, Res $20,000
Bid Now
310
E 150
Yearling
Absolute Dynamite
Captaintreacherous – Absolutely DelightedBay Colt
Beaudiene Breeding
Mitchell Kerr – Canterbury
$42,000
311
L 297
Yearling
Franco Archie
A Rocknroll Dance – After PartyBay Colt
Spreydon Lodge Ltd
Mr JC Hay – Canterbury
$10,000
312
J 268
Yearling
Live On Legend
A Rocknroll Dance – A LegendBrown Colt
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
Mr KJ Austin – Christchurch
$7,000
313
H 218
Yearling
Five Bangles
Bettor's Delight – Beaudiene Bad BabeBrown Filly
Broadfield Lodge
Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli – Western Australia
$220,000
314
E 155
Yearling
Aztec Shard
Sweet Lou – All Time GloryBay Colt
Shard Farm
Withdrawn
315
I 246
Yearling
Glen Elgin Lord
Highview Tommy – Braeside LadyBay Colt
Rosedale Farm
Mr GD Smith – Canterbury
$9,000
316
O 340
Yearling
Albany Maguire
Sportswriter – Angie MaguireBlack Filly
Jubilee Park
Mr SM Payne – Canterbury
$3,000
317
P 348
Yearling
Rocky Lindenny
Rock N Roll Heaven – Anika LindennyBay Colt
Lindenny Lodge
Withdrawn
318
F 172
Yearling
Toe The Line
Betting Line – Arden CaviarBay Colt
Price Bloodstock
Lincoln Farms Bloodstock – Auckland
$20,000
319
F 178
Yearling
Darlin's Arden
Somebeachsomewhere – Arden's DarlinBay Filly
Arden Lodge
Psd, Res $35,000
Bid Now
320
H 210
Yearling
Smart Watch
He's Watching – CrackabellaBrown Colt
Broadfield Lodge
Mr NR McGrath – Canterbury
$38,000
321
R 378
Yearling
Heaven's Mark
Rock N Roll Heaven – ArmadoctaraBay Filly
Scherger Court Standardbreds
Mr LJ Wigzell – Canterbury
$7,000
322
G 187
Yearling
Diamond Solitaire
Art Major – AsabellaBrown Filly
G. C. & A. E. Mee
Psd, Res $59,000
Bid Now
323
Q 359
Yearling
Somachbettor
Bettor's Delight – Ask Me MachBay Filly
P. A. Boyle
Withdrawn
324
I 247
Yearling
Jet Black
He's Watching – Cracklin RosieBrown Colt
Rosedale Farm
McEwan Bloodstock Ltd – Southland
$15,000
325
E 148
Yearling
Cruise Denario
A Rocknroll Dance – Averil's AtomBay Colt
Denario Breeding
Mr DC Thomas – Canterbury
$4,000
326
N 323
Yearling
Irish Legend
Bettor's Delight – BansheeBay Colt
Dunvegan Lodge
Eynon Farms Ltd – Bay of Plenty
$50,000
327
M 304
Yearling
Tanganyika
Rock N Roll Heaven – BatiniBrown Colt
L. Smith
Mr G Payne – Canterbury
$15,000
328
M 308
Yearling
Aiming For Glory
Bettor's Delight – Breath Of LifeBay Filly
Barron Bloodstock
Stonewall Stud Ltd – Auckland
$80,000
329
H 211
Yearling
Amazem
Art Major – CrushemBay Colt
Broadfield Lodge
Cran Dalgety – Canterbury
$45,000
330
E 149
Yearling
Beaudiene Quick Step
A Rocknroll Dance – Beaudiene Beaut BabeBay Colt
Beaudiene Breeding
CJ & J DeFilippi Stables – Canterbury
$10,000
331
L 293
Yearling
Bologna
A Rocknroll Dance – Bellagio LoverBay Filly
Millwood Farm
Mr M J Anderson – Canterbury
$6,000
332
F 174
Yearling
Arden Tempo
A Rocknroll Dance – ArdensplaceBay Colt
Arden Lodge
Mr KF & Mrs VA Schmack – Canterbury
$3,000
333
N 326
Yearling
Belmont Valor
Always B Miki – Belmont FireBay Colt
Belmont Park
Withdrawn
334
I 249
Yearling
Chambray
Bettor's Delight – Cullens CounselBay Filly
Rosedale Farm
PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock Ltd – Canterbury
$50,000
335
K 279
Yearling
Chevrons Punter
Sweet Lou – Bet I CanBrown Colt
L. F. Daly
Tumby Park – Canterbury
$27,500
336
J 269
Yearling
For Arts Sake
Art Major – Bettor GoBay Colt
Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
Withdrawn
337
H 217
Yearling
Emmy
Bettor's Delight – De LovelyBrown Filly
Broadfield Lodge
Mrs JL Feiss – Victoria
$47,500
338
O 337
Yearling
Bamboozle
Captaintreacherous – Beyond BeliefBay Colt
Pinelea Farm
Psd, Res $40,000
Bid Now
339
F 163
Yearling
Glenkenick
Always B Miki – Bonnie's KhaleesiBay Colt
Macca Lodge
Psd, Res $15,000
Bid Now
340
J 270
Yearling
Matt Major
American Ideal – Break DanceBay Colt
Tuapeka Lodge
Stonewall Stud Ltd – Auckland
$50,000
341
Q 369
Yearling
King Reactor
Auckland Reactor – Breeanna RoseBrown Colt
R. & S. Donnelly
Mr G Payne – Canterbury
$3,000
342
M 307
Yearling
Sunset On Ice
Bettor's Delight – Brookfield ChristianBay Colt
Barron Bloodstock
Mr R McCutcheon – Canterbury
$20,000
343
I 227
Yearling
The Big Dance
A Rocknroll Dance – Danse MacabreBay Filly
Rosedale Farm
Psd, Res $16,000
Bid Now
344
E 142
Yearling
Beaudiene Breanna
Captaintreacherous – Beaudiene DelightfulBay Filly
Beaudiene Breeding
Mr AG Fry – Canterbury
$65,000
345
H 216
Yearling
Fortune Delight
Bettor's Delight – Fortune LoverBay Filly
Broadfield Lodge
Spreydon Lodge Ltd – Christchurch
$48,000
346
R 373
Yearling
Step It Up A Notch
Rock N Roll Heaven – Bury My HeartBay Colt
A.M. & S.J. Boyd
Psd, Res $15,000
Bid Now
347
F 173