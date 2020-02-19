Phenomenal results see out Yearling Sale

As the gavel fell on NZB Standardbred’s 2020 National Yearling Sale, the record-breaking harness racing sale emulated the results from the inaugural Sale further cementing New Zealand Bloodstock as market leaders in standardbred sales.
The strong demand for quality stock over the past two days continued into the Christchurch Sale of Pacers today, which saw 149 yearlings sell for an aggregate of $6,479,500. The average and median closed at $43,487 and $30,000 respectively, while the clearance rate settled at 78%.
NZB’s Director and Operations Manager James Jennings commented, “to have nine horses break the $200,000 barrier this week has been nothing short of phenomenal and I doubt it has ever been done before.
“A credit to the vendors who continued to lift the bar with the presentation of their yearlings.
“The increase in overall average and clearance rate for the week was evident of the strong buying bench present and the healthy competition for the quality lots resulting in a total of 14 sell at todays session for in excess of $100,000,” said Jennings.
Fillies have been in demand with residual value in mind after the Sale-topper of the pacing session, Lot 243, a Bettor’s Delight (ex Pemberton Shard) filly was purchased by Mr Graham McClintock for $280,000.
Out of the draft of Shard Farm, this was the Cantabrian farmer’s first ever purchase in the standardbred code.
Continuing the theme, a second filly by Bettor’s Delight out of Beaudiene Bad Babe (Lot 313) went for $220,000, secured by Perth couple Jim and Willie Giumelli from the Broadfield Lodge draft.
Phil and Glenys Kennard came out on top as leading buyers by aggregate, purchasing five horses for $420,000 in receipts, including two yearlings for in excess of $100,000.
David Shadbolt’s Broadfield Lodge ended the day of trading on a high, topping the leading vendor by aggregate and cracking one and a half million in turnover for 22 horses sold.
Southern vendor Shard Farm took the leading vendor by average (three or more sold) title, selling eight for an average just shy of $100,000.
Champion sire Bettor’s Delight dominated proceedings at today’s session averaging above $80,000 for 42 yearlings sold.
All horses purchased at the 2020 National Yearling Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates.
To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199.
2020 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Christchurch Sale Day 2
|2020 Christchurch Pacers Sale
|2019 Christchurch Pacers Sale
|Aggregate
|$6,479,500
|$6,471,500
|Average
|$43,487
|$40,959
|Median
|$30,000
|$30,500
|Clearance
|78%
|85%
|Catalogued
|209
|206
|Sold
|149
|158
|Top Price
|$280,000 Lot 243 (B.F) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard
|$170,000 Lot 267 (Bl.C) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard; $170,000 Lot 369 (Bl.C) Bettor's Delight - Beaudiene Maja Babe
Top Lots
|Lot
|Type
|Breeding
|Vendor
|Purchaser
|Price
|243
|B.F
|Bettor's Delight / Pemberton Shard
|Shard Farm
|Mr GH McClintock (Canterbury)
|$280,000
|313
|BR.F
|Bettor's Delight / Beaudiene Bad Babe
|Broadfield Lodge
|Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli (Western Australia)
|$220,000
|363
|B.C
|Bettor's Delight / Democrat Party
|Price Bloodstock
|Cran Dalgety (Canterbury)
|$210,000
|369
|B.C
|Bettor's Delight / Ideal Reality
|Broadfield Lodge
|Barry Purdon (Auckland)
|$210,000
|227
|B.C
|Captaintreacherous / One Dream
|J. L. Smolenski
|Montana Park P/L (Queensland)
|$175,000
|272
|B.C
|Bettor's Delight / Adore To Our Dreams
|Broadfield Lodge
|All Stars Racing Stables (Canterbury)
|$170,000
|197
|B.C
|Art Major / Katy Perry
|Broadfield Lodge
|Barry Purdon (Auckland)
|$160,000
|356
|B.C
|Art Major / Christian Dreamer
|Shard Farm
|Joshua Dickie (Victoria)
|$160,000
|202
|B.C
|Bettor's Delight / Luminesce
|Braeview
|PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock (Canterbury)
|$150,000
|215
|B.C
|Bettor's Delight / Motu Pocket O'Jewels
|Belmont Park
|James Park (Western Australia)
|$120,000
Leading Purchasers
|Purchaser
|Bought
|Aggregate
|Average
|Top Price
|Top Lot
|PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock
|5
|$420,000
|$84,000
|$150,000
|202
|Barry Purdon
|2
|$370,000
|$185,000
|$210,000
|369
|Cran Dalgety
|3
|$335,000
|$111,667
|$210,000
|363
|All Stars Racing Stables
|4
|$310,000
|$77,500
|$170,000
|272
|Lincoln Farms Bloodstock
|6
|$283,000
|$47,167
|$100,000
|224
|Mr GH McClintock
|1
|$280,000
|$280,000
|$280,000
|243
|Mrs JL Feiss
|4
|$267,500
|$66,875
|$90,000
|373
|Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli
|1
|$220,000
|$220,000
|$220,000
|313
|Stonewall Stud
|4
|$217,500
|$54,375
|$80,000
|328
|Eynon Farms
|3
|$190,000
|$63,333
|$70,000
|191
Leading Vendor by Aggregate
|Vendor
|Sold
|Aggregate
|Average
|Top Price
|Top Lot
|Broadfield Lodge
|22
|$1,573,000
|$71,500
|$220,000
|313
|Shard Farm
|8
|$778,000
|$97,250
|$280,000
|243
|Spreydon Lodge
|8
|$381,000
|$47,625
|$100,000
|224
|Rosedale Farm
|14
|$343,000
|$24,500
|$60,000
|181
|Studholme Bloodstock
|8
|$275,500
|$34,438
|$70,000
|191
|Belmont Park
|4
|$257,000
|$64,250
|$120,000
|215
|Millwood Farm
|4
|$251,000
|$62,750
|$105,000
|210
|Arden Lodge
|7
|$248,000
|$35,429
|$72,500
|289
|Barron Bloodstock
|5
|$230,500
|$46,100
|$90,000
|358
|Price Bloodstock
|2
|$230,000
|$115,000
|$210,000
|363
Leading Vendor by Average (three or more sold)
|Vendor
|Sold
|Average
|Aggregate
|Top Price
|Top Lot
|Shard Farm
|8
|$97,250
|$778,000
|$280,000
|243
|Broadfield Lodge
|22
|$71,500
|$1,573,000
|$220,000
|313
|Belmont Park
|4
|$64,250
|$257,000
|$120,000
|215
|Millwood Farm
|4
|$62,750
|$251,000
|$105,000
|210
|White Stables
|3
|$61,667
|$185,000
|$115,000
|372
|Spreydon Lodge
|8
|$47,625
|$381,000
|$100,000
|224
|Barron Bloodstock
|5
|$46,100
|$230,500
|$90,000
|358
|Arden Lodge
|7
|$35,429
|$248,000
|$72,500
|289
|Dunvegan Lodge
|4
|$35,000
|$140,000
|$57,500
|380
|Studholme Bloodstock
|8
|$34,438
|$275,500
|$70,000
|191
Leading Sires by Average (three or more sold)
|Sire
|Sold
|Average
|Aggregate
|Top Price
|Top Lot
|Bettor's Delight
|42
|$80,857
|$3,396,000
|$280,000
|243
|Captaintreacherous
|9
|$61,333
|$552,000
|$175,000
|227
|Art Major
|19
|$56,026
|$1,064,500
|$160,000
|197
|Sweet Lou
|4
|$40,500
|$162,000
|$72,500
|289
|Always B Miki*
|10
|$27,900
|$279,000
|$65,000
|226
|American Ideal
|7
|$24,714
|$173,000
|$50,000
|340
|Somebeachsomewhere
|7
|$23,929
|$167,500
|$57,500
|380
|He's Watching
|6
|$18,000
|$108,000
|$38,000
|320
|Betting Line*
|7
|$17,571
|$123,000
|$25,000
|374
|Rock N Roll Heaven
|8
|$15,750
|$126,000
|$32,000
|234
*First season sires
All horses purchased at the Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series, with approximately $1 million in prizemoney on offer for graduates of the Yearling Sale Series.
To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199.