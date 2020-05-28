Day At The Track

Phil Langley listed on front page of NY Times

05:12 AM 28 May 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Phil Langley
Former USTA President Phil Langley was listed on the front page of the Sunday (May 24) New York Times in a tribute to 1,000 of the nearly 100,000 victims of the COVID-19 virus. Courtesy of New York Times.

Columbus, OH – On the front page of Sunday’s (May 24) New York Times, the newspaper paid tribute to 1,000 of the nearly 100,000 victims who have lost their lives to the COVID-19 virus.

Among them was former USTA President Phil Langley.

His listing read, “Phil Langley, Frankfort, Ill., member of Harness Racing Hall of Fame.”

To read the complete New York Times story, “The Project Behind a Front Page Full of Names: A presentation of obituaries and death notices from newspapers around the country tries to frame incalculable loss,” click here.

To scroll though the map of the 1,000 victims listed in the New York Times, click here.

 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Guidelines for the resumption of harness racing
28-May-2020 08:05 AM NZST
Qualifiers at Springfield
28-May-2020 08:05 AM NZST
Meadowlands requests to qualify
28-May-2020 08:05 AM NZST
Cal Expo thanks Running Aces
28-May-2020 07:05 AM NZST
Phil Langley listed on front page of NY Times
28-May-2020 05:05 AM NZST
Four involved in Northfield Park accident
28-May-2020 05:05 AM NZST
Iowa opener at What Cheer
28-May-2020 04:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News