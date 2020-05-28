Phil Langley listed on front page of NY Times

Columbus, OH – On the front page of Sunday’s (May 24) New York Times, the newspaper paid tribute to 1,000 of the nearly 100,000 victims who have lost their lives to the COVID-19 virus.

Among them was former USTA President Phil Langley.

His listing read, “Phil Langley, Frankfort, Ill., member of Harness Racing Hall of Fame.”

To read the complete New York Times story, “The Project Behind a Front Page Full of Names: A presentation of obituaries and death notices from newspapers around the country tries to frame incalculable loss,” click here.

To scroll though the map of the 1,000 victims listed in the New York Times, click here.