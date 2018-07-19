Day At The Track

Philadelphia Man nears long-awaited return

01:05 PM 19 Jul 2018 NZST
Should Philadelphia Man successfully navigate Saturday’s Hygain Our Maestro Free For All it will be a monumental reward for patience and perseverance.

“I’m absolutely excited,” said ownership syndicate manager Alan Pitson. “The group of owners have been very patient. He’s been off so long, so who knows what Saturday night might bring. If he gets around safely and shows a bit we’d be rapt.”

The hugely talented Art Major nine-year-old hasn’t raced since placing eighth in the 2015 TABtouch Inter Dominion final, when Philadelphia Man was considered the leading threat to favourite Lennytheshark.

The pair’s fortunes since that December 13 Grand Circuit showdown at Gloucester Park couldn’t have been more stark, with winner Lennytheshark going on to become an immortal of the sport and beginning a stud career while ailments have thwarted Philadelphia Man at every turn.

“He had back issues (at the Inter Dominion), which had been there since he was a two-year-old,” Mr Pitson said. “They flared up and he wasn’t right for the final and raced below par.

“He’s since has a succession of hock injuries. Since the Inter Dominion he has probably trialled three times and, except for the last trial three weeks ago, after each one he just hasn’t been right.”

Faith was maintained not only by the large ownership group but by trainer Emma Stewart, and for good reason. Philadelphia Man has only had 48 starts but has won half of them and amassed $558,335 in stakes, fuelled in part by Vicbred Super Series and Blacks A Fake Group 1 wins.

“He is only lightly raced, it’s just been a tragedy in some respects,” Mr Pitson said. “We have seen glimpses of how good he is, winning two heats of the Inter Dominion and the Blacks A Fake in Queensland.

“We know the talent that he’s got, we know the ability of Emma and Clayton (Tonkin), so we just keep giving it one last shot at the stumps. We’ve probably had four last shots at the stumps. We want to give him every opportunity.”

This campaign is crucial because a further hiccup may spark the end of Philadelphia Man’s racing career and have connections contemplating a move to the breeding barn.

“It’s been a long and painstaking time,” Mr Pitson said. “We really haven’t allowed ourselves to look too far forward at all. When they tried to up the work another little issue arose and they had to ease back. It’s been frustrating for (Emma and Clayton) and for the owners. As soon as he finishes we will look in the stud direction, but when he will finish I don’t know.”

 

Michael Howard

