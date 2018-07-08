Mach Three son upsets in Preferred

MILTON, July 7, 2018 - Physicallyinclined came from last to first to prevail in a thrilling finish to Saturday's $34,000 Preferred at Woodbine Mohawk Park. A talented field of six older pacers squared off in the weekly top-class harness racing event.

Easy Lover Hanover and driver Trevor Henry wanted control and shot out to the early lead, turning aside a fired up Ellis Park and driver James MacDonald. The opening-quarter was paced in :26, while positions were unchanged to the half in :54.2.

The field of six bunched up going to three-quarters, as American Virgin came first up, supplying cover for Traceur Hanover. Physicallyinclined and driver Jonathan Drury dropped back from fourth to sixth on the far turn, but angled out at the third station.

Easy Lover Hanover led by three-quarters in 1:22.3 and attempted to create separation on his rivals in the lane. American Virgin, Traceur Hanover and Physicallyinclined were all pacing up a storm on the outside of the leader.

'Easy Lover' couldn't finish the job, hitting a wall late, creating a four-across the track finish.

The four-across finish saw Physicallyinclined prevail on the far outside in 1:50.2. Traceur Hanover finished second by a head, while American Virgin and Easy Lover Hanover were beat just half a length, finishing third and fourth, respectively.

A six-year-old, Physicallyinclined was stepping up to the Preferred Saturday after a victory on June 30. The Carmen Auciello trainee had finished in the top-two in each of his last three starts coming into Saturday's contest.

The former Ontario Sires Stakes standout was purchased in April by Robert Watson, Armando Cappuccitti, Mike Bartram and Auciello Stables.

Physicallyinclined improved his 2018 statistics to four wins and $97,920 earned in 18 starts. The 2015 Pepsi North America Cup Consolation winner now has career numbers of 13 wins and $389,630 earned.

A $2 win ticket on Physicallyinclined returned $24.80.

Physicallyinclined

Live racing resumes Monday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:30 p.m.

Mark McKelvie