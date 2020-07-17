Trois-Rivieres, QC - That statement is said often for many people, but it is devilishly true for Warwick's horseman, Francis Picard. At almost 54 years of age, he has kept his youthful air, his calm: there is a quiet force within him which inspires many trainers to make him their regular harness racing driver at the Hippodrome 3R over the past few years.

This is particularly the case for three-time Quebec's Leading Trainer, Francis Richard, who Picard catch-drives for at H3R.

"Catch driving, I really like it," Picard says.

While talking to Francis, it becomes clear that driving horses is his passion: "At one time in my life, when I was younger," Picard reminisced. "I almost made horses my livelihood. But at that time, I was also starting a great career in construction. I remember Dan Dube, then in Quebec, who encouraged me to stay with racing. I passed close by but it didn't happen.

"For several years," Picard explained. "I was satisfied with the horses in my stable to drive, to train with my brother or my father. I got a lot of satisfaction from it. Then, in the past few years, several drivers have left for other skies, and suddenly, I found myself with more demands, but above all, more quality horses to drive. This is what really makes a difference in the end. The more victories you drive, the more people notice you and the more trainers you attract. There is no secret. The average UDRS (Universal Driving Rating) is what ultimately counts. If you win 50 races a year, but drive in 800 races, it's not great.

"My luck these years is driving for Francis Richard's stable," Picard said. "He is an A team that works hard, in a team and that needs results. It's fun for me to try to contribute with the experience I've gained over all these years. It's a working team, but also a team of friends and I'm happy to be a part of it often. When you can add your grain of salt, go with a suggestion and it works, it's rewarding and I love it. And this year, I am in better shape than ever, having solved some health problems."

To echo this growing popularity of Francis Picard, he will drive in all eight races this Friday.

"I am happy with this situation," Picard added. "I have a good relationship with everyone, I talk to everyone and life is good for me, despite the special period we are going through. Believe me, wearing the mask in the paddock like last Friday is something. Fortunately, on the track, we can lower the mask a little. "

You can't leave this gentleman without asking him about Rainbow Palace, his star mare who continuously beat her male rivals in the H3R Open Pace ranks. She already has a filly by Shadow Play by her side and the family is anxiously awaiting confirmation of a new gestation by Big Jim.

On Friday, Picard will be back aboard Outlaw Turn & Burn, who is trained by his brother, Dominique Picard. Outlaw Turn & Burn starts from post two in the seventh race co-feature Preferred Pace.

Last week Picard gave Outlaw Turn & Burn a perfect two-hole trip and the seven-year-old gelded son of Blue Burner responded at the top of the stretch and came on to win by a half-length in 1:56.1.

Outlaw Turn & Burn takes on 1:56.1 return winner Hooter Shooter (post 5), Maracasso (post 6) and a newcomer from the USA, Always A Diamond.

Then in the sixth race Preferred Trot, Picard is driving Ice O Late, the aptly named horse, who was a 2:01 winner at H3R in late June. Other contenders in the field include Caroluzzo (post 4), Eau Naturelle (post 5) and Keepall (post 8).

Post time Friday is 4:00 pm. For a free race program, visit www.hippodrome3R.ca.