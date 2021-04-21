Picture perfect win for Bendigo scribe

Journalist Kieran Iles is normally reporting on the winners…soon he will be hanging up his own race photograph of Matacey Mac

Popular Bendigo sports journalist Kieran Iles just can't wait for a harness racing photograph of his recent victory to be delivered.

"It was my first-ever win as an owner, so it'll be mounted prominently on a wall at my home in Golden Square. It's going to take pride of place right beside another old racing picture," he said.

"That one is from the gallops and dates back to April 17, 1968, when my grandparents, Martin and Norah Duggan owned a winner at a Ballarat meeting - a horse called Wahinbee!"

The unforgettable "first win" moment for Iles came in the form of three-year-old Matacey Mac ( Live Or Die -Ricks Girl (Village Jasper) when the filly scored an impressive win at Charlton last Thursday for a big ownership group, including the Bendigo Advertiser racing scribe.

"My passion with horses obviously stems from my granddad and grandma. It started when I was probably three or four because every week they would be off to the gallops and even the trots," Iles said.

"So I've been pretty keen to get a winning photograph of my own, with my name up there as an owner."



Kieran’s grandparents’ winning photograph from 1968 – their love of racing inspired his interest in the sport

The pacer, trained by Maree Campbell and driven a treat by Kerryn Manning, jumped to the front and was never in any danger.

Watch the race replay click here!

"I've never met most of the other owners- we're part of a Facebook message group and there's a heap of banter and fun, but a lot of us have never actually met in person. I guess COVID probably hasn't helped with us all getting together," Iles said.

"And the same goes for me not ever having been able to be at a meeting to watch Matacey Mac go around yet. When we got the win I was working from home and watched her race on my laptop.

"I was pretty excited though, and I have to admit there was a fair amount of screaming and cheering. I think the neighbors might have thought something was amiss - they were probably guessing what was going on at 1.30 in the afternoon! But it is pretty special when you get your first trots winner."

Iles said Matacey Mac was not his first foray into horse ownership.

"I owned a couple of slow, and even some slower, gallopers back in the day!

"It's a lot of fun owning a pacer, but I'm happy to just have one going around and I can say that the idea of training a horse myself doesn't appeal because I'm not an early morning person!"

Iles said the ownership group was in another horse with Maree about 14 months ago.

"That one got hurt and when they found it would be sidelined for probably 12 months, Maree suggested we all go into another one-that being Matacey Mac," he said.

"She had a few runs last year and was thereabouts with two handy second placings at Bendigo and then Swan Hill. She got turned out for a spell and returned to racing at the start of the month for a third at Kilmore and a week later was placed again at Bendigo.

"So we went to Charlton with a fair bit of confidence. Maree does a great job and she is very much hands-on. I love popping out to the stables and I've promised her that I will go out more often."

Iles said he was "absolutely stoked" to get the win at Charlton, as the small township was like a second home to him.

"I just love the people there and I've done a lot with them over the years and (club president) Joey Thompson and (marketing manager) Andrea O'Gorman were on the phone minutes after the race to say congratulations," he said.