Pine Dream cashes up in all seven tries

LEBANON, OH - Using identical tactics, Pine Dream stormed from last to first down the harness racing backstretch and went on to capture his second straight $24,000 Open Trot at Miami Valley on Sunday afternoon.

With leading driver Trace Tetrick on vacation this weekend, Chris Page got the nod behind the winning 7-year-old son of Pinetucky .

Newcomer Andy Ray (Elliott Deaton), fresh in from Yonkers Raceway, closed well for second, while All About Cowboys (Jason Brewer) hung on for third after dictating the fractions.

For Page, who resides in fourth place in the current Miami Valley dash standings, it was his third consecutive day with an Open class victory.

After winning the $25,000 Mares Open Pace with Feelin Red Hot on Friday, Chris guided Mykindachip to an impressive $20,000 Open II triumph on Saturday.

Pine Dream has cashed in all seven of his 2019 tries at Miami Valley, all in the weekly Open Trot features.

With three wins, two seconds and two fourth place finishes the Chupp Racing Stable stalwart has now banked $52,495 in the first two months of the season.

Despite snowy conditions and a sloppy track, Pine Dream trotted his most recent mile in 1:56.1 for trainer Kelly Chupp.

Gregg Keidel