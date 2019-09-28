Pinske sweeps $280,000 Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, KY-- After winning in his harness racing Grand Circuit debut yesterday, 24-year-old trainer Carter Pinske sent both winners in the $280,500 Artspeak Bluegrass Stakes for two-year-old pacing fillies--sponsored by the Artspeak Syndicate and Winbak Farms--on the Friday, Sept. 27 card at The Red Mile.

Marloe Hanover made her way to the top early and withstood the backfield's late rally to take the $139,750 opening Bluegrass division in a lifetime-best 1:50.4.

Driver David Miller brushed the Carter Pinske trainee to the front past a :27.4 first quarter while Shouldabeenatd raced second. Beyond Ecstasy, the 6-5 favorite, angled first over from fourth heading to a :56 half and progressed towards the pacesetter while carrying Lady Lou on cover rounding the final turn.

Beyond Ecstasy stalled passing three-quarters in 1:24 and retreated through the stretch as Marloe Hanover sprinted for the finish. Shouldabeenatd gave chase to secure second while Lady Lou kicked off cover for third.

Winning her second race from seven starts, Marloe Hanover has earned $124,279 for owners Pinske Stables, David Hoese and Bridgette Jablonsky. She paid $12.40 to win.

Sitting behind dueling favorites around the final turn, driver Dexter Dunn pulled Annabelle Hanover from the pylons and darted past 8-5 favorites Baby Your The Best and Gai Waterhouse to take the second Bluegrass division.

Gai Waterhouse took command from Annabelle Hanover moving to a :27.4 opening quarter but soon bore a first-over challenge from Baby Your The Best heading up the backstretch. Baby Your The Best crossed over to control after a :55.3 half, leaving Love For Sail uncovered and Blood Red gapping from second over rounding the final turn.

Annabelle Hanover wove through the two-wide gap passing three-quarters in 1:23.1 and surged by Baby Your The Best through the stretch to win drawing away in a 1:50.2 mile. Gai Waterhouse settled for third.

"[She's] just a real gamey-looking filly," trainer Carter Pinske said after the race. "Just the right size, right build; [it's] what we look for in a Somebeach[somewhere]. There's a pretty big story behind this horse--it's about one of the craziest breaking stories ever... just to have her here is awesome. It took until about February until she was broke good. I just have to say thanks to Erv Miller and everybody down in Florida that helped get her to the track, let alone here."

Owned by Pinske Stables, Lawrence Means and Curly Tall Curly Small, Annabelle Hnaover broke her maiden in her sixth start, collecting $115,233. The Somebeachsomewhere filly paid $7.20 to win.

Grand Circuit action resumes at The Red Mile on Saturday, Sept. 28 with four divisions of the $324,800 Bluegrass Two-Year-Old Colt Pace and a single $163,100 Bluegrass division for three-year-old pacing fillies. Racing gets underway with first-race post at 1:00 p.m. (EDT).