Pizzuto pair primed

KEVIN Pizzuto’s scaled back his numbers and been unusually quite of late, but all that’s about to change.

The colourful trainer’s two stable stars – Inter Dominion hero Tiger Tara and star speedster Majordan – are primed for racetrack returns.

Majordan will be first back to the track, being specifically set for a first-up tilt at Sunday week’s $100,000 Group 1 Len Smith Mile at Menangle.

And, judging by his Menangle trial last Tuesday, the US-owned pacer is the horse they all have to beat.

Majordan put almost 20m on his rivals in a scorching 1min49.5sec mile trial. Clockers can’t recall a faster trial run in Australia.

“That’s what I wanted, a really serious hitout because he will be first-up in the big one. But it’s worth noting Todd (McCarthy, driver) said he could’ve gone 1min48sec and he never moved on him. He’s come back really well,” Pizzuto said.

Providing he runs as well as expected in Len Smith, Majordan will then head to Brisbane for a winter campaign.

Tiger Tara will accompany Majordan up north, but it will Majordan alone who contests the $100,000 Group 1 Sunshine Sprint on July 13.

“I know my horses and Tiger Tara’s best hope of winning the Blacks A Fake is going into first-up (July 20),” Pizzuto said.

Tiger Tara will have his first private trial back this campaign at Bankstown on Tuesday.

“He’s working better than Majordan, so all signs are he’s come back at least as well as last time in work,” Pizzuto said.

Pizzuto has more time to focus on Tiger Tara and Majordan after dramatically cutting his team from 35 to just 11 horses out of frustration.

“It’s just so hard in NSW. You win a couple of races then your horses are racing against each other and given bad barriers under the system up here,” he said.

“It became so hard to keep my owners happy. They wanted horses staying in work for too long to earn and, in the end, it was best to cut my numbers and focus on quality,” Pizzuto said.

“I got really frustrated and things weren’t changing here, so I had to do something myself.”