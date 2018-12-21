Pizzuto thinks he can win the Miracle Mile

INTER Dominion-winning trainer Kevin Pizzuto thinks he can win the first $1 million Miracle Mile.

But it’s not with Tiger Tara, who gave him the biggest win of his career last Saturday in the Inter Dominion final at Melton.

Pizzuto is priming one of Australia’s fastest pacers, Majordan, for the newly boosted $1 million Ainsworth Miracle Mile – up from $750,000 last year – at Menangle on March 2.

“I’m sure he can go at least at 1min47sec,” Pizzuto said. “He’s a genuine speedster and that’s his focus.

“We left him at home instead of going to the Inter Dominion so we could keep him to mile racing.”

Majordan has won eight of his 14 starts since being bought by US-based owners Marc Hanover and Gordon Banks.

Two of those wins have been in 1min49.3sec and his career-best 1min49.2sec miles at Menangle.

“He’s had a couple of weeks off since he made it three wins on end (December 8, Menangle) and will be back racing towards the end of January,” Pizzuto said.

A logical target is another boosted race, the $100,000 Group 1 Newcastle Mile on February 8, where the winner is guaranteed a spot in the Miracle Mile.

Majordan’s one Newcastle start saw him smash the track record winning the Group 3 Ross Gigg Mile in a 1min51.4sec mile back on May 26, this year.

Pizzuto revealed Tiger Tara may not even chase the Miracle Mile.

“He can’t go in everything and the sprint races don’t suit him as much, he’s a stayer,” he said.

“If we go to Perth for their big races, which is looking likely, and back for the Hunter Cup in Melbourne then I’ll probably give him a break after that.”

Meanwhile, reigning Miracle Mile champ My Field Marshal has settled well in Perth since arriving in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Trainer Tim Butt confirmed My Field Marshal would open his Perth raid in the $50,000 Group 2 Village Kid Pace (1730m) at Gloucester Park next Friday night (December 28).

Then comes the $300,000 Group 1 Fremantle Cup on January 11 and the $450,000 Group 1 WA Pacing Cup a week later.