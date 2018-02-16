Plans re-evaluated for Group 1 mare

After missing out on an opportunity to qualify for Saturday’s Ladyship Mile harness racing connections of Group 1 winning mare Don’t Think Twice have quickly re-evaluated their options.

Now, a concentrated country campaign is the immediate target for the $211,645 earner, starting at Bathurst this Sunday afternoon.

This move is a “blessing in disguise” according to trainer Brooke Wilkins.

“She was balloted from the nominations for Menangle on Saturday night so we thought we would give her a run at Bathurst,” Wilkins said.

“All we can do is hope for the Ladyship with her for next season.

“It’s not a bad thing she missed out as she is only four and taking on the older mares might be a bit hard.

“We are considering racing her at a few of the Carnival of Cups meetings coming up with races like the Young and Wagga Cup and then of course there is the Breeders Challenge.”

As for Bathurst, Don’t Think Twice is no stranger to this track.

Although based at Menangle Park, the daughter of Armbro Operative has had six starts at this circuit for five wins, including her victories in the Gold Tiara and Gold Bracelet.

She has overcome the second row to win at this venue before and that will be the case on Sunday in the Orange CYMS Group 10 Rugby League Cup (2260m) where Don’t Think Twice has drawn inside the second row.

“It’s a good race and hopefully she can come off the pegs straight away,” Wilkins said.

Last start Don’t Think Twice finished eighth, beaten 5.9m in the Group 3 Paleface Adios Sprint at Menangle.

That was the first time in a year she has finished outside a top two placing.

“We were really happy with her run, they got home in a fast time and it was just too hard to make any ground,” Wilkins said.

“Her sectionals were good and she has come through the run really well.”

Don’t Think Twice will be driven by Jason Grimson who will also drive Ima Jaymar for Wilkins in race seven.

Wilkins has won three races with the gelding since acquiring him.

“He’s been going really well,” Wilkins said.

“He is really quick off the gate and he is a funny little horse, he likes to do his own thing so we let him do whatever he wants and it seems to be working so far.”

Wilkins has been on the sidelines from driving after a trackwork accident resulted in her fracturing her patella and tearing a ligament.

She is expected to be back driving in two months’ time.

Amanda Rando