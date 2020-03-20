Plante caps big night at Rosecroft

Ft. Washington, MD — Roger Plante Jr. rallied Arts And Flowers ($2.40) from last to first to capture the $10,000 Open Handicap for harness racing Fillies and Mares on Wednesday night (March 18) at Rosecroft, giving him five driving wins on the night.

The 7-year-old mare by Artistic Fella won for the second straight time and third on the year. The versatile style of Arts And Flowers continues to be impressive having won on the engine back on Feb. 5 and she has now won nearly 29 percent of her lifetime starts and been on the board in 54 of 90 lifetime outings. The time of 1:52.4 was a tick off a lifetime best for owners Linda Schwaid and Era Williams and trainer Phyllis Copeland.

While Plante delivered the favorite in the co-feature, he brought plenty of value in his other four wins.

DVC Kolor Me Krazy ($26.80) rallied in similar fashion from the back of the pack as Plante hustled her down the stretch from fourth to win in 1:54.4 for owner-trainer Elizabeth Shockley.

Plante delivered a 9-1 winner with The Illuminator in a thrilling, air tight, three horse photo. The 7-year-old son of Big Jim paid $21.00 for owner Janet Burris and trainer Lewis Nunes.

Trotter Dunn Dealin ($10.20) broke through for the first time in 2020 for owner-trainer Kerry Welty as Plante brought the 9-year-old son of Neely Dunn first over and wore down fraction cutter Gittin All Sexy in 1:56.2.

Plante started his five bagger with Winbak Farm’s View Of The Land ($3.80) for trainer Eli Scott Jr. It was the second win in nine lifetime starts for the 4-year-old Badlands Hanover mare.

Sean Bier posted two wins on the Wednesday card. Auntmilly’smartini ($3.20) tasted victory for owner-trainer Brittany Bounds in 1:53 and Believe In Him (1:56.2) trotted to victory for co-owners Betsy Brown, Morgan Marston and trainer James Brown.

Carolin Oglesby, a former Division I women’s basketball star at Maryland and James Madison, has a budding equine star in Rocket Roulette. The homebred 3-year-old filly by Cam’s Rocket out of Oglesby’s mare Haley And Taylor, made it 2-2 in her young career with an easy 1:57 score. Clyde Oglesby Jr. trains the filly and Brian Burton has now driven her to victory in both starts.

Tyler Davis won with Cardiff ($5.40) for the second time in three starts as she won wire-to-wire in 1:53.1 for Peter Venturini and Michael Assante. Brian Malone trains the 5-year-old Sportswriter mare who is coming off a nine-win season in 2019.

Frank Milby posted a win with Accokeek Mercury ($8.00) for owner-trainer Rusty Cox. The 10-year-old won for 37th time in his career.

Driver Luke Hanners posted another win for Dixieland Classsic. The 19-year-old Hanners won for the second time in three starts with the 5-year-old mare by Bettor’s Delight for owner Mark Salerno.

Jonathan Roberts held off a challenge from Rave Girl as he drove the aptly named Dash To Freedom to a win in 1:54.4 for owner-trainer Richard Malone Jr. It was a new mark for the 4-year-old Ponder mare.

Trotter K J Charlie went 0-17 last year. This year it’s a completely different story as the 5-year-old Charlie De Vie gelding in now 4-4 in 2020 for owners Scott Woogen and Pamela Wagner after winning the co-featured $10,000 Open Handicap Trot for a second straight week in 1:55. Arlene Cameron conditions the winner who was driven by Rosecroft’s leading dash driver John Wagner.

Justin Vincent capped the card with an 8-1 winner in Into The Night for owner-trainer Darren Ferrell in 1:54.1.

by Pete Medhurst, for Rosecroft Raceway