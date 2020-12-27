Play Trix On Me - SBOANJ 2020 horse of the year

MANALAPAN, NJ -- December 26, 2020 -- The Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association of New Jersey is proud to announce Play Trix On Me as the 2020 harness racing horse of the year.

Play Trix On Me, by Trixton out of the Credit Winner mare Lima Playmate, won the NJSS final for 3-year-old colt trotters at the Meadowlands. A winner of $433,843 in 2020, the 3-year-old colt trotter won four of his 17 starts this year.

With a lifetime mark of 1:53 which he took winning the Carl Erskine at Hoosier Park, she was also second in the Breeders Crown Final at Hoosier Park.

Play Trix On Me is owned by Renee Spahr, trained by Linda Toscano and bred by Steve Jones of Montgomery, N.Y.

Play Trix On Me's connections will be honored at the 64th annual Breeder Awards Ceremony.

The Breeders Committee of the Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association of New Jersey has selected Fair Winds Farm as the 2020 New Jersey Standardbred Breeder of the Year.

Fair Winds Farm is located in Cream Ridge and currently ranked in the top 20 breeders by earnings with over $1.9 million in 2020.

Fair Winds Farm had more than a few standouts racing in 2020. Zenith Stride the 2-year-old Muscle Hill filly out of Open Access, trained by Mark Harder, won the International Stallion in a lifetime record of 1:52.2 at Lexington, helping boost her lifetime earnings to $226,168.

Another 2-year-old filly trotter, Mazzarati, trained by Lucas Wallin ended her 2-year-old campaign with four wins in 11 starts and $250,552 in earnings. Mazzarati is a Cantab Hall out of Falls For You.

Pub Crawl the 2-year-old Bar Hopping filly trotter out of Myth also made a name for herself on the grand circuit tour winning the Bluegrass in a lifetime mark of 1:53.4 at Lexington. The Julie Miller trainee exceeded the $200,000 mark in lifetime earnings for her connections.

Fair Winds also had a 2-year-old pacing filly on the scene, Podium Girl the Somebeachsomewhere out of Cinamony won five of 11 starts. Trained by Chris Ryder Podium Girl won the New Jersey Standardbred Development Fund final and the Renaissance Final both at Freehold Raceway.

These are just a few highlights from the Fair Winds Farm award-winning year.

Fair Winds Farm will be among the honorees at the 64th annual Breeders Awards Ceremony, details to follow.