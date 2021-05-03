Playboy cups king

The Nathan Williamson trained Pembrook Playboy capped off a remarkable run of the Southern Cups when he won the end of season Southern Country Cups Final on Diamonds Day at Ascot Park today.

From thirteen starts this season the four year old Bettor’s Delight entire has won seven races including the Northern Southland, Invercargill, the Central Otago Cups and the Summer Cup at Addington.

“It’s been a great season. He’s been the benchmark horse for the free for all horses down here,” said Williamson.

After running in single file for the first part of the 2700 metres Williamson was able to slot into the one one with 1500 metres to run.

At the 400 metres he let Pembrook Playboy go but at that point brother Matty Williamson pinched a break on Deus Ex. Nathan called on Pembrook Playboy to extend.. He got the better of Deus Ex in the last 200 metres and won by half a length.

“He felt bright and happy. It’s just a matter of keeping him healthy and happy. He’s had plenty of racing.”

The win gave Williamson his first $100,000 plus winner and elevated Pembrook Playboy to second in the Four Year Old Diamond behind Copy That.

“We’ll get him up there (to the Jewels) quite early – two or three weeks before. I‘m not sure whether he’ll need another race. There’s a Free for All at Addington in a fortnight which we may run in on the way up.”



Owner Chris Alcock and family with sponsor Tom Kilkelly

Williamson didn’t have much luck with class trotter Chinese Whisper earlier in the day – he broke with 600 metres to run.

“I went up the inside. I was following Sundons Wish who was struggling a bit. I thought I could go inside him and then come back out. On the point of the bend he shied away from the other horse and lugged in and touched a track marker. He got a real fright and jumped off stride. He’s a spooky nervy horse so that was the reason.”