Day At The Track

Playboy targets derby

09:50 PM 21 Feb 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Pembrook Playboy,Harness racing
Pembrook Playboy after winning at Ascot Park
Bruce Stewart photo

Classy three year old Pembrook Playboy beat some hardened Country Cup horses in the Regent Car Court Mobile Pace at Ascot Park today.

He was placed handy early by trainer driver Nathan Williamson but after a number of lead changes, he was four back on the inside running line.

“I was travelling nicely but I was worried because the second horse (Please Shuddup) had got a big gap on me around the bend, probably four or five lengths at the top of the straight. But my horse has a brilliant turn of foot,” Williamson said.

At the end of the 2200 metres the winning margin was three quarters of a length with Please Shuddup running second. The time was an impressive 2-43.8 in windy conditions with the last 800 metres cut out in 58.1.

Williamson said the Bettor’s Delight colt will race at the Northern Southland meeting in a fortnight.

“All going well we’ll go to Addington a fortnight after that and then look at the Derby. He proved today he can follow good speed up against some pretty good horses. He rounded them up lovely so he’s got a bit of class.”

Pembrook Playboy is owned by Chris Alcock.

 

Bruce Stewart

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Ontario getting virtual reality game
21-Feb-2020 15:02 PM NZDT
Backstreet Shadow does it again
21-Feb-2020 15:02 PM NZDT
Upset winner in Saratoga Open
21-Feb-2020 11:02 AM NZDT
Pennacchio looks to make history in World Cup
21-Feb-2020 08:02 AM NZDT
Hoosier Park offers Racing Internships for 2020
21-Feb-2020 08:02 AM NZDT
California Sire Stakes are underway
21-Feb-2020 08:02 AM NZDT
Bar Hopping book full and closed
21-Feb-2020 08:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News