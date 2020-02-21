Playboy targets derby

Classy three year old Pembrook Playboy beat some hardened Country Cup horses in the Regent Car Court Mobile Pace at Ascot Park today.

He was placed handy early by trainer driver Nathan Williamson but after a number of lead changes, he was four back on the inside running line.

“I was travelling nicely but I was worried because the second horse (Please Shuddup) had got a big gap on me around the bend, probably four or five lengths at the top of the straight. But my horse has a brilliant turn of foot,” Williamson said.

At the end of the 2200 metres the winning margin was three quarters of a length with Please Shuddup running second. The time was an impressive 2-43.8 in windy conditions with the last 800 metres cut out in 58.1.

Williamson said the Bettor’s Delight colt will race at the Northern Southland meeting in a fortnight.

“All going well we’ll go to Addington a fortnight after that and then look at the Derby. He proved today he can follow good speed up against some pretty good horses. He rounded them up lovely so he’s got a bit of class.”

Pembrook Playboy is owned by Chris Alcock.