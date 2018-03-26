Plenty of Groupe action at Vincennes

March 24, 2018 - A top flight harness racing program was the menu Saturday at Paris-Vincennes beginning with the Prix Louis Forcinal (monte, Gr. II, purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters). 7.2/1 Captain Sparrow (6m Ready Cash -Holly du Locton) was the 1.13.5kr timed winner with Eric Raffin in the irons for trainer Luc Roelens and Stal Markove.

Career earnings of the winner are now €333,280.

2.1/1 Dexter Fromentro (5m Qwerty -Princesse d’Ombree) was close second for Camille Levesque, trainer Thomas Levesque and owner Pierre Levesque. 5/2 Catalogne (6f Cygnus d’Odyssee -Jabadie) was four lengths back third with Mathieu Mottier aboard.

The Quinte+ was also on the card as the Prix Jean Cabrol (purse €72,000, 2700 meters, 17 European starters). 4/5 favorite Ble du Gers (7g Quinoa du Gers -Moorea) scored timed in 1.13kr with trainer Jean Michel Bazire aboard. Ecurie J.M. Rancoule trains this winner that defeated 57/1 Azaro d’Eva (8m Lynx de Bellouet -Iomolly) that Bazire also trains for owner Franck Pellerot and the reinsman was Alexandre Abrivard. 6.1/1 Clarck Sotho (6g Oiseau de Feux ) was third for Anthony Barrier. Fourth in a dead heat were 44/1 Totoo del Ronco (6m Ganymede ) with Bjorn Goop and 20/1 Blooma d’Heripre (7f Rolling d’Heripre ) driven by Eric Raffin.

The Prix Gueugnon (purse €65,000, 2700 meters, 12 European starters – four year olds) went to the very impressive German chestnut Portand (4m Ganymede -Eiffel Bi- Sugarcane Hanover ) timed in 1.12.9kr and driven by trainer Bjorn Goop for owner Marion Jauss. The dam, Eiffel Bi is from, the Speedy Crown mare Real Bi and she part of a superb family that includes Ginger Belle, Gambit Lobell, Gale Lobell, Gironde Hanover, Snow White, Seaside, Supergrit and many others.

Off at 7/1 Portland nearly circled the field (10th position early) and drew off in the lane to defeat 25/1 Etonnant (4m Timoko -Migraine) driven by trainer/owner Richard Westerink. 7.6/1 Ever Pride (4m Prodigious -Queenly Pride) landed third for Gabriele Gelormini, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Philippe DeWulf. 91/1 Von Wise As (4m Muscle Massive -Desert Flower K) was fourth for Roberto Andreghetti and his trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro. The 5/10 favorite and previously unbeaten Earl Simon was placed up to fifth due to the dq of Hambo Transs R. J-P Dubois’ well-bred Classic Connection was a miscue dq early in the race.

The Gr. III Prix Bois Vincennes (purse €115,000, 2700 meters, eight starters) went to the 1.12.4kr timed Valko Jenilat (9m Kepler -Perle du Roc) off at 3.8/1 and reined by Eric Raffin. Sebastien Guarato trains the now career winner of €1,115,940 for owner Guy Chaumout. 3/1 Viking Blue (9g Prodigious -Idole Blue) was second driven by Alexandre Abrivard for trainer Y-A Briand and owner Gerard Laboureau. Third was 6.4/1 Traders (6m Ready Cash - Graziella) with Yoann Lebourgois up and fourth was the 1.3/1 favorite Carat Williams (6m Prodigious -Miss Williams) for David Thomain. 10/1 Ave Avis was fifth.

The Gr. II Prix Robert Auvray (purse €120,000, 2850 meters, seven starters) produced a 50/1 upset winner in Detroit Castelets (5m Neoh Jiel -Rosanna Bonheur) with Matthieu Abrivard up. J.L. Dersoir trains Detroit for Ecurie Luck. Second was 5.6/1 Delia du Pommereux (5f Niky -Noure du Pommereux) handled by trainer Sylvain Roger for Noel Lolic. 10/1 Doberman (5m Prodigious -Quietude Mesloise) was third for trainer/driver Franck Nivard and owner Richard Cohen. The 1/5 heavily favored Davidson du Pont went offstride while leading and under pressure in mid-stretch. Prior to the miscue he appeared to be on one line on several occasions during the contest. Race time was 1.14kr off slow early fractions.

The Prix de Meaux (purse €65,000, 2700 meters, 15 European starters – four year old mares) closed out the solid program and 2.7/1 Eclipse Danica (4f Hasting -Odyssee du Ravary) scored in a rated 1.15.3kr for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse. Cte. Paul de Senneville owns this mare that defeated 5.7/1 Eolia de Houelle (4f Goetmals Wood -Sawcsde dew Houelle) that Anthony Barrier teamed for trainer Franck Leblanc. 4.2/1 Estelada de Font (4f Oreteur -Quibala Street) held third for trainer/driver Emmanuel Allard, ahead of quick finishing 3/1 Valchiria Bar (4f Napoleon Bar ) piloted by Roberto Andreghetti.

Thomas H. Hicks




