Plenty of Groupe action at Vincennes

March 24, 2018 - A top flight harness racing program was the menu Saturday at Paris-Vincennes beginning with the Prix Louis Forcinal (monte, Gr. II, purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters). 7.2/1 Captain Sparrow (6m Ready Cash-Holly du Locton) was the 1.13.5kr timed winner with Eric Raffin in the irons for trainer Luc Roelens and Stal Markove.
Career earnings of the winner are now €333,280.
2.1/1 Dexter Fromentro (5m Qwerty-Princesse d’Ombree) was close second for Camille Levesque, trainer Thomas Levesque and owner Pierre Levesque. 5/2 Catalogne (6f Cygnus d’Odyssee-Jabadie) was four lengths back third with Mathieu Mottier aboard.
The Quinte+ was also on the card as the Prix Jean Cabrol (purse €72,000, 2700 meters, 17 European starters). 4/5 favorite Ble du Gers (7g Quinoa du Gers-Moorea) scored timed in 1.13kr with trainer Jean Michel Bazire aboard. Ecurie J.M. Rancoule trains this winner that defeated 57/1 Azaro d’Eva (8m Lynx de Bellouet-Iomolly) that Bazire also trains for owner Franck Pellerot and the reinsman was Alexandre Abrivard. 6.1/1 Clarck Sotho (6g Oiseau de Feux) was third for Anthony Barrier. Fourth in a dead heat were 44/1 Totoo del Ronco (6m Ganymede) with Bjorn Goop and 20/1 Blooma d’Heripre (7f Rolling d’Heripre) driven by Eric Raffin.
The Prix Gueugnon (purse €65,000, 2700 meters, 12 European starters – four year olds) went to the very impressive German chestnut Portand (4m Ganymede-Eiffel Bi-Sugarcane Hanover) timed in 1.12.9kr and driven by trainer Bjorn Goop for owner Marion Jauss. The dam, Eiffel Bi is from, the Speedy Crown mare Real Bi and she part of a superb family that includes Ginger Belle, Gambit Lobell, Gale Lobell, Gironde Hanover, Snow White, Seaside, Supergrit and many others.
Off at 7/1 Portland nearly circled the field (10th position early) and drew off in the lane to defeat 25/1 Etonnant (4m Timoko-Migraine) driven by trainer/owner Richard Westerink. 7.6/1 Ever Pride (4m Prodigious-Queenly Pride) landed third for Gabriele Gelormini, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Philippe DeWulf. 91/1 Von Wise As (4m Muscle Massive-Desert Flower K) was fourth for Roberto Andreghetti and his trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro. The 5/10 favorite and previously unbeaten Earl Simon was placed up to fifth due to the dq of Hambo Transs R. J-P Dubois’ well-bred Classic Connection was a miscue dq early in the race.
The Gr. III Prix Bois Vincennes (purse €115,000, 2700 meters, eight starters) went to the 1.12.4kr timed Valko Jenilat (9m Kepler-Perle du Roc) off at 3.8/1 and reined by Eric Raffin. Sebastien Guarato trains the now career winner of €1,115,940 for owner Guy Chaumout. 3/1 Viking Blue (9g Prodigious-Idole Blue) was second driven by Alexandre Abrivard for trainer Y-A Briand and owner Gerard Laboureau. Third was 6.4/1 Traders (6m Ready Cash- Graziella) with Yoann Lebourgois up and fourth was the 1.3/1 favorite Carat Williams (6m Prodigious-Miss Williams) for David Thomain. 10/1 Ave Avis was fifth.
The Gr. II Prix Robert Auvray (purse €120,000, 2850 meters, seven starters) produced a 50/1 upset winner in Detroit Castelets (5m Neoh Jiel-Rosanna Bonheur) with Matthieu Abrivard up. J.L. Dersoir trains Detroit for Ecurie Luck. Second was 5.6/1 Delia du Pommereux (5f Niky-Noure du Pommereux) handled by trainer Sylvain Roger for Noel Lolic. 10/1 Doberman (5m Prodigious-Quietude Mesloise) was third for trainer/driver Franck Nivard and owner Richard Cohen. The 1/5 heavily favored Davidson du Pont went offstride while leading and under pressure in mid-stretch. Prior to the miscue he appeared to be on one line on several occasions during the contest. Race time was 1.14kr off slow early fractions.
The Prix de Meaux (purse €65,000, 2700 meters, 15 European starters – four year old mares) closed out the solid program and 2.7/1 Eclipse Danica (4f Hasting-Odyssee du Ravary) scored in a rated 1.15.3kr for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse. Cte. Paul de Senneville owns this mare that defeated 5.7/1 Eolia de Houelle (4f Goetmals Wood-Sawcsde dew Houelle) that Anthony Barrier teamed for trainer Franck Leblanc. 4.2/1 Estelada de Font (4f Oreteur-Quibala Street) held third for trainer/driver Emmanuel Allard, ahead of quick finishing 3/1 Valchiria Bar (4f Napoleon Bar) piloted by Roberto Andreghetti.
Thomas H. Hicks