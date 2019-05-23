Plunge Blue Chip impressive trot winner

WILKES-BARRE PA – Millionaire trotting mare Plunge Blue Chip was impressive in her first official trip behind the gate in her four-year-old season, going wire-to-wire in 1:54.2 in a harness racing qualifier Wednesday morning at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

The daughter of Muscle Mass was guided as usual by trainer Åke Svanstedt, and she set fractions of :29.2, :58.4, and 1:27 en route to a 5½ length victory, with a back half of :55.3, and a final quarter of :27.2. Åke Svanstedt Inc. co-owns the talented trotter with Blue Chip Bloodstock Inc. and Tomas Andersson.

Last year Plunge Blue Chip turned in three world record performances. Over a mile track she twice trotted in 1:49.4, at The Meadowlands and at The Red Mile, to tie with fellow then-sophomore Impinktoo as the fastest distaff trotter in North America in 2018. At Delaware she tied the divisional world record of Frau Blucher with a 1:53.1 victory. She also won her New York Sire Stakes championship, and her career figures are now 26-17-3-4 for earnings of $1,003,559.

PHHA / Pocono