Poisonous and Western Toro win co-features

Poisonous (Jimmy Whittemore) and Western Toro (John MacDonald) each scored victories in the pacing co-features at Vernon Downs on Saturday (May 25). Both raced for a purse of $5,000.

In the first harness racing feature Golden Brit (Leon Bailey) controlled the early fractions (:28.1, :58.0, 1:26.1).

Poisonous ($5.70), who is owned by Whittemore and trained by Marissa Chadborne, was third after three-quarters. He went charging down the stretch to blow by and win in a seasonal best 1:53.2. E Z Noah (Terry Di Cicco) came up to finish second. Golden Brit Held on for third.

Poisonous is a 7-year-old horse by Art Major . It was his second win this season. He now has 18 career Victories.

In the second feature Winds Of Change (Josh Kinney) led to a first quarter of :26.3 and to the half in :55.4.

Western Toro ($4.20), who is owned and trained by MacDonald, popped out of the pocket just after the halfway mark. He cruised to three-quarters in 1:24.2 and won easily in 1:52.2. Banacek (Adam Capizano) was second best with Winds Of Change holding on for third money.



Western Toro -Fotowon photo

Western Toro is a 10-year-old gelding by Western Ideal . He won for the second time this season and the 25th time in his career.

Live racing returns to Vernon Downs with a special 14 race Memorial day matinee starting a 1:05 p.m. The feature races will be the Empire Breeders Classic finals for sophomore trotting fillies ($209,500) and 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings ($215,200). There is an umbrella giveaway while supplies last as well as a live buglar

For more information go to www.vernondowns.com

John Horne

for Vernon Downs.