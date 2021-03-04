Day At The Track

Police investigating harness racing trainer

12:20 PM 04 Mar 2021 NZDT
Mitchell Kerr, Harness racing
Mitchell Kerr
John Hawkins Photo

Police have launched an investigation into allegations a star harness racing trainer defrauded people in the industry for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Stuff previously revealed the Racing Integrity Unit (RIU) was investigating allegations that promising trainer Mitchell Kerr over-syndicated horses and charged for non-existent insurance policies.

Kerr was said to have cheated an All Black, a Black Cap and several wealthy businessmen in his scam, and was thought to have lost nearly $1 million through an Australian betting agency.

The RIU’s manager of integrity assurance, Neil Grimstone, confirmed on Thursday the allegations had been referred to police.

Read the full story here!

 

by Sam Sherwood and Martin Van Beynen

Courtesy of Stuff

