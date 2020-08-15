Policies for foreign participants at Mohawk Park

Woodbine Mohawk Park.

- August 14, 2020 - Woodbine Entertainment today released its policies for foreign participants and Canadians who have recently traveled outside the country seeking to race at

Participants arriving from an outside country or permanent residents returning to Canada will be allowed access to race at Woodbine Mohawk Park under the following conditions:

1) Complete a successful 14-day isolation period before 6 p.m. on race night and pass the COVID-19 screening process at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Proof of date of arrival into Canada is required to be presented to the Director of Standardbred Racing in advance of race night. Day 1 of the isolation period is the day of arrival into Canada.

OR

2) Receipt and proof of "Quarantine Exemption" (e-mail or paper notice) at the Canadian Border AND results of a negative COVID-19 test conducted in Canada upon arrival to be presented to the Director of Standardbred Racing.

Any participants (driver, trainer, assistant trainer, groom) seeking access to race under Condition #2 must arrive in Canada within enough time to complete and receive results of a COVID-19 test conducted in Canada. Results take an average of two to four days to receive, therefore recommended arrival is by Monday for participation in weekend stakes.

It is highly recommended that foreign participants or permanent residents returning to Canada not attend Training Centres until the results of a negative COVID-19 test are received, thereby not putting the racing community at risk.

Woodbine has also established a set of protocols for race nights to be followed by all foreign/returning drivers and foreign/returning trainers, assistant trainers and grooms who receive access to race under Condition #2.

Foreign or Returning Drivers:

Must wear a face mask at all times.

Practice frequent hand-washing along with maintaining 2 metres/6 feet physical distancing.

Drivers are not permitted access to the race paddock at any time. Paddock judge may be contacted by call or text.

All communication with trainers, grooms or racing officials will be done outdoors or by phone.

Masks may only be pulled down during a race, if required. Masks with head or neck ties are recommended.

Driver will be responsible for his/her own driving suit, boots and equipment as the Driver's Valet will not be available.

Driver's locker room and showers remain closed.

Separate trailer will be provided for these drivers on race night.

Driver is to have no contact with Ontario-based driving colony or racing participants, outside of getting on the race bike next to a groom.

All tack is to be cleaned and sanitized frequently by groom.

Foreign or Returning Trainers, Assistant Trainers and Grooms:

This group will be permitted in the Race Paddock once they have met the conditions regarding isolation and/or "Quarantine Exemption" plus negative COVID-19 test results.

Horses of Foreign Trainers/Drivers will use designated isolation stalls as assigned by the Paddock Judge. All doors will be open for air flow in the Paddock area.Must wear a face mask at all times.

Practice frequent hand-washing along with maintaining 2 metres/6 feet physical distancing.

All foreign participants or permanent residents returning to Canada must make arrangements with Bill McLinchey, Director of Standardbred Racing, in advance. Questions and arrangements can be e-mailed to Bill McLinchey at bmclinchey@woodbine.com.