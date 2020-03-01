Pompano Park the place to be Sunday

Coral Springs, FL – The Isle Pompano Park is the place to be this Sunday if you ever wanted to see many of the winningest drivers in the sport go head-to-head in tournament action.

Seven of the eight drivers each has more than 10,000 career wins. Dave Palone, with an astonishing 19,114 wins, will be in action on Sunday night, along with Tony Morgan (16,622), David Miller (12,914), Tim Tetrick (11,531), Wally Hennessey (10,461), Kevin Wallis (10,281), Peter Wrenn (10,220), and Bruce Ranger (9,172).

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Bruce Ranger, the former winningest driver in the history of Pompano Park. He has not driven at Pompano in nearly five years, only returning to racing in New England just over a year ago. He and Hennessey both have numerous driving titles at Pompano, as do Kevin Wallis and Peter Wrenn.

The eight drivers will compete against each other in four tournament races, the 1st, 5th, 6th and 7th races. There will be live interviews with the drivers during the race program.

Credit is due to Pompano Park Director of Racing Operations, Stacy Cahill, for coming up with the concept and race secretary Joe Zambito for putting together a great card of racing.

There is also the Pro-Am Tournament in races 2, 3 and 4 when the pros, Dave Miller and Tim Tetrick go against the South Florida Amateur Driving Club members.

Who will win the tournaments on Sunday? Your guess is as good as this reporter as when you have so many world class performers in each race, it can be anyone’s to win.

I am leaning towards Wally Hennessey and Bruce Ranger.

First race post time is 7:20 pm Sunday.