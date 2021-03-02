Pompano Park to race through 2022

There was standing room only on February 6, 1964 for the Grand Opening of Pompano Park.

Coral Springs, FL – It has been confirmed by the Florida Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association (FSBOA) that there will be harness racing at Pompano Park through the 2022 season.

Joe Pennacchio, president of the FSBOA stated, “We’ve agreed with Caesars to race next year through the end of the season in May/June 2022.

“It is pretty much an extension of last year’s agreement,” Pennacchio said.

“Negotiations will continue,” Pennacchio added. “For what the future holds for long term racing with Caesars.”

On Friday, Feb. 28 Caesars/Eldorado did submit their harness race dates for the 2021-2022 state fiscal year (July 1 to June 30) to the Florida Division of Pari-Mutuel Wagering.

It was reported last week by Harnesslink that Caesars/Eldorado Vice President of Racing, Joe Morris, met with the horsemen and woman at the track to discuss future racing at the facility.

The FSBOA has had a lawsuit since April 2020 against Caesars/Eldorado concerning their efforts to obtain a full Jai Alai permit that would then do away with harness racing. Caesars would like to see that lawsuit go away.

Morris said the FSBOA has been notified that Caesars/Eldorado would allow harness racing next year, but that could be the end of racing at the historic track.

“We are in deep negotiations with Caesars,” explained Joe Pennacchio, president of the FSBOA. “We are trying to find a path forward to continue harness racing in Florida. Joe Morris has been great to deal with, very transparent, upfront. Lawyers on both sides have been in discussions on this statute and that statute and what ifs.”

Pompano Park has been a winter haven for harness racing since the 1950’s. It was nicknamed the Winter Capital of Harness Racing and at one point housed nearly 2,000 horses and had hundreds of caretakers, trainers and drivers living and working at the track seven days a week.